Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil against Japan at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil steps onto the pitch at Houston Stadium for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Japan missing one of its most dynamic attacking components. Barcelona winger Raphinha has been completely left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s matchday squad, forcing A Seleção to reconfigure their right flank.

The definitive reason for the 28-year-old’s absence is a tear of the biceps femoris in his right leg. The injury occurred on June 19 during Brazil’s 3-0 group-stage triumph over Haiti in Philadelphia, forcing him to leave the pitch prematurely.

Subsequent clinical medical scans confirmed a recurrence of the exact same hamstring injury that sidelined him for five weeks during the European club season in March.

Raphinha’s projected recovery timeline

Though his absence creates an immediate void in creative set-pieces and direct wide play, Raphinha’s 2026 World Cup campaign is not yet officially over. The medical department has laid out a clear roadmap for his return if Brazil can navigate past Japan today:

Current Status: Undergoing an intensive, three-session daily rehabilitation program in New Jersey.

Undergoing an intensive, three-session daily rehabilitation program in New Jersey. Optimistic Return Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026 .

. Potential Stage: Round of 16 (facing the winner of the Ivory Coast vs Norway matchup). In his place, Ancelotti has leaned on youth, handing 19-year-old Bournemouth winger Rayan the starting role on the right side to link up with Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha.

Raphinha #11 of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Getty Images).

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Tactical preservation and training decision

While Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar initially ruled Raphinha out for at least two matches, the winger has taken an unconventional approach to his immediate recovery. Rather than travelling with Ancelotti’s squad to Texas to sit on the bench, Raphinha stayed behind at Brazil’s primary training headquarters in New Jersey.

The technical staff and player mutually agreed that enduring a three-hour commercial or private flight would severely disrupt his rigorous rehabilitation itinerary. By remaining at base camp, the forward is able to complete three intensive, controlled physical therapy sessions per day.