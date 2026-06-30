How Norway’s win, draw, or loss vs Ivory Coast could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Leaving it all on the pitch, Norway and the Ivory Coast are clashing for survival in the Round of 32. With no second chance in the knockout stages, the outcome of this all-or-nothing battle will send a massive ripple through the 2026 World Cup bracket as both squads fight to punch their ticket to the Round of 16.

The match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, represents a historic moment for Ivory Coast, which has reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. Norway, meanwhile, returns to this stage after 28 years away from the competition and arrives with one of the tournament’s most dangerous forwards in Erling Haaland.

Both national teams have shown flashes of quality during the group stage. However, the knockout format means there is no room for mistakes.

Norway and Ivory Coast arrive with different stories

Ivory Coast entered the tournament hoping to create a new chapter in its World Cup history. The national team previously appeared at three consecutive World Cups between 2006 and 2014, but the famous generation led by Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure never managed to reach the knockout stage.

This time, the Elephants finally broke that barrier. Ivory Coast collected six points in Group E after victories over Ecuador and Curacao, with a narrow defeat against Germany separating them from a perfect record.

Pos Team GP W-D-L Pts Status 1. Germany 3 2-0-1 6 Qualified 2. Ivory Coast 3 2-0-1 6 Qualified 3. Ecuador 3 1-1-1 4 Qualified (Best 3rd) 4. Curacao 3 0-1-2 1 Eliminated

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Meanwhile, Norway’s journey has been led by superstar striker Erling Haaland. Playing in his first World Cup, the Manchester City forward immediately made an impact by scoring twice in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq before adding another brace in the dramatic 3-2 win against Senegal.

Those results sent Norway into the Round of 32, where they now face a new challenge. The team rested several key players against France and suffered a 4-1 defeat, but the decision allowed Haaland and Martin Odegaard to enter the knockout stage fresh.

Pos Team GP W-D-L Pts Status 1. France 3 3-0-0 9 Qualified 2. Norway 3 2-0-1 6 Qualified 3. Senegal 3 1-0-2 3 Qualified (Best 3rd) 4. Iraq 3 0-0-3 0 Eliminated

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What happens if Norway wins and Ivory Coast loses?

A victory for Norway would send the national team into the Round of 16 for the first time in World Cup history. The reward would be a blockbuster meeting with Brazil, creating one of the most exciting knockout-stage matchups of the tournament.

Erling Haaland of Norway.

The winner of the Norway-Ivory Coast match advances directly to face Brazil, which has already secured its place in the next round. For Norway, defeating Ivory Coast would represent another major milestone after returning to the World Cup stage.

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A victory would also continue Haaland’s attempt to lead Norway into its deepest-ever World Cup run. The country’s famous 1998 team reached the Round of 16, but this generation has the chance to go even further.

If Norway defeats Brazil after that, the national team would advance to the quarterfinals and move closer to an unforgettable tournament story.

What happens if Ivory Coast wins and Norway loses?

A defeat against Ivory Coast would bring Norway’s impressive return to the World Cup to an end. Because this is a knockout match, there is no second chance, and the losing national team is eliminated from the competition.

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Franck Kessie #8 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates scoring

For Haaland, Odegaard, and a talented Norwegian generation, elimination would be a disappointment after such a strong group stage. The national team entered the tournament with confidence and quickly became one of the most entertaining sides to watch.

A Norway exit would also create a historic moment for Ivory Coast. The Elephants would reach the Round of 16 and continue a breakthrough campaign that finally delivers the knockout-stage success previous generations could not achieve.

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What happens if the match ends in a draw?

Unlike the group stage, a draw does not send either national team through. If Norway and Ivory Coast are level after 90 minutes, the match moves into extra time.

Erling Haaland of Norway

The teams will play an additional 30 minutes, and if the score remains tied after 120 minutes, a penalty shootout will decide who advances.

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The bracket itself does not change during regulation because the knockout format requires a winner. The national team that survives will face Brazil, while the other will leave the tournament.