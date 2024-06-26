Interest in Copa America 2024 remains high as the tournament is set to enter its second week. The competition is widely seen as one of the top national team tournaments in the world. After all, Copa America generally features popular nations such as Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.

However, the current iteration of the competition also includes CONCACAF teams such as Canada, Mexico, and the USMNT. This expansion, and the fact that it is in the USA, may not have gone over well in South America. Nevertheless, the additional countries involved in the tournament helped create more buzz for the competition.

This was evident with recent broadcasting figures from American networks. FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision recently revealed record-breaking viewership of the USMNT and Bolivia matchup. Over 4.6 million soccer fans tuned into the game on Sunday between the two networks. It was the most-watched English-language telecast of a Copa America game in U.S. history.

Watching the Copa America in India and other nations

While American fans are tuning into Copa America 2024, other nations outside of the area are reportedly finding the tournament difficult to find on TV. Soccer fans looking to catch Copa America action in India are particularly having issues. Nevertheless, the competition is available in India on T Sports.

The Bangladeshi sports network, sometimes referred to as Titas Sports, currently holds broadcasting rights to Copa America 2024 in several Asian nations. This particular list includes India and Bangladesh, but also Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

A relatively new channel, T Sports launched in 2020. Even though it is only a few years old, the network has secured a plethora of soccer broadcasting rights. T Sports was previously the home of the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League, and LaLiga in the aforementioned area. These latter top two divisions, however, have since found a new home. Nevertheless, the AFC Champions League can still be found on T Sports in India.

Interest in the tournament aided by Lionel Messi

Fan interest in Copa America 2024 outside of the Americas draws success from the Messi effect. Although the Argentine superstar is now 37, Lionel Messi arguably remains the most popular player on the planet. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner has fans across the globe. Yet, his popularity shines through in Asia. This was evident, although it later backfired, in Inter Miami’s decision to play friendlies on the continent earlier this year.

Outside of India, Asian soccer fans can find Copa America 2024 on various networks. Prime Video, Soccer King, Sports Navi, and Ultra Soccer are the home of the tournament in Japan. South Korean fans can access tournament matches on Vingsports, tvN SPORTS, and Leestar TV. HoyTv Sports is also the home of Copa America 2024 in Hong Kong.

The competition continues on Wednesday as Ecuador faces Jamaica and Mexico squares off against Venezuela. The quarterfinals of the competition start on July 4. The semifinals begin five days later. The Copa America will crown a champion in south Florida, where Messi plays his club soccer, on July 14.

PHOTOS: IMAGO