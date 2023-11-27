The 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America is a massive event, with the tournament heading back to the United States for the first time since 2016. Unlike that special one-off event, however, this will be the first regularly scheduled Copa ever held outside of South America. Here are all the big 2024 Copa America dates to get you ready for the competition:

Copa America dates: Copa America 2024 Draw

A big day for any major tournament is the draw – when the teams and fans find out the matchups. The draw ahead of the 2024 Copa América will be on Thursday, December 7 in Miami. Instead of the standard ten teams, this edition of the tournament will feature six additional guest sides from CONCACAF, the confederation that is hosting the tournament.

Those teams are Mexico, the United States, Panama, Jamaica, and the winners of playoffs between Honduras and Costa Rica, and Canada and Trinidad & Tobago.

Recently, the pots for the draw were revealed. Of note, the USA and Mexico join Argentina and Brazil in Pot 1.

Broadcasters FOX Sports and TUDN have the rights to broadcast the Copa America draw. As of press time, neither broadcaster has announced their coverage plans.

Once the draw has been completed, expectations are that tickets will go on sale shortly afterward. With soccer fans expected to travel from South America and across North America to the matches, the demand could reach record levels for Conmebol.

Group Stage

Once the groups are set, we’ll have to wait until next summer for the action to begin.

The group stage will start on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Knockout Phase and Final

The elimination round of the tournament does not have specific dates finalized yet but is planned to take place in July 2024.

The final, however, is sorted. On Sunday, July 14, the title will be decided at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The venue has hosted Super Bowls, the World Series, and many other events over the years. But this will be the highest-profile soccer match ever played at the stadium since it opened in 1987. That is, at least until the FIFA World Cup comes around in 2026.

The venues and specific dates for the remaining 2024 Copa America group stage and knockout games will be announced on or soon after December 7.

Photos: Imago.