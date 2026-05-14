Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for squad boost as Al Nassr close in on $35M deal for Portugal teammate Pedro Goncalves

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a driving force behind Al Nassr‘s transformation into one of the most dominant sides in Saudi Arabia, with a series of high-profile signings helping to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. The latest addition could be another Portuguese face, with reports claiming the club is closing in on a $35 million deal for Portugal national teammate Pedro Goncalves.

According to Saudi outlet Al-Wiam, Al Nassr officials are in advanced discussions over the signing of Goncalves. Currently at Sporting CP, the club where Ronaldo was raised and made his professional debut, the winger would represent the marquee addition of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Goncalves is contracted with Sporting through June 2030 and carries a release clause of 80 million euros. With his market value estimated at €28 million by Transfermarkt, Al Nassr have reportedly tabled an official offer of €30 million, approximately $35 million, in an attempt to get the deal over the line.

The 27-year-old has been a regular presence in Portugal’s recent squads under head coach Roberto Martinez, including the team that lifted the 2025 UEFA Nations League. While his role has been limited, totaling just 24 minutes across the last 18 matches, he has consistently featured among the substitutes for the side led by Ronaldo up front.

Pedro Goncalves of Sporting CP runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Noni Madueke of Arsenal.

On the club level, Goncalves has already claimed seven trophies with Sporting CP, including three Liga Portugal titles. In the 2025-26 season, he has appeared in 39 games, registering 15 goals and eight assists, with two fixtures remaining including the Taca de Portugal final against Sport Clube Uniao Torreense.

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How could Goncalves fit into Al Nassr’s system?

The potential signing of Goncalves comes as something of a surprise, not because of any doubt about his quality, but because Al Nassr’s attack has been functioning at an exceptionally high level this season. Under Jorge Jesus, the club has scored 132 goals across all competitions, with Ronaldo accounting for 28 of them, while Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman have all contributed significantly to reduce the team’s dependence on any single player.

The issue becomes apparent, however, when one of those key figures is unavailable. Mane in particular has proven to be a decisive variable: Al Nassr have suffered just one defeat in the 34 games he has started this season, but have lost five of the 13 matches in which he was absent through injury or international duty.

Finding a reliable replacement for Mane has been one of Jorge Jesus’ most persistent challenges, and at 34 years old with his Al Nassr contract running through June 2027, planning for the future on the left wing is becoming increasingly urgent. Goncalves, who can also operate in the No. 10 role behind the striker in a similar fashion to Joao Felix, offers a versatile and internationally proven solution to that problem in the medium to long term.

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