Venezuela are one of the national teams (like Italy or the Netherlands) whose traditional kit colors don’t match their national flag. The nickname “La Vinotino” translates to “The Red Wine,” which comes from their burgundy uniforms. They chose this color upon their debut as it matched the uniforms of the Venezuela National Guard.

Venezuela is the only CONMEBOL team to have never qualified for a World Cup. Part of this reason is that baseball has traditionally been the most popular sport in the county. In fact, the first World Cup for which they even attempted to qualify was 1966.

Similarly, they did not participate in Copa América (then known as the South American Championship) until 1967. They placed fifth that year, their best finish until achieving fourth place in 2011.

First game: February 12, 1938 (Loss vs Panama in Panama City)

Manager: Fernando Batista

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified

Best Copa América Finish: 4th place (2011)

Copa América and World Cup Qualifying are the marquee events for South American national teams.

You’ll find Copa on FOX networks (FOX, FS1, FS2) in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish. In 2024 the tournament comes to the US for the second time and will include six guest CONCACAF teams.

CONMEBOL’s distinct double-round robin league format for World Cup Qualifying has returned for the 2026 cycle. For World Cup qualifiers, home games are shown in the US on Fanatiz pay-per-view.

Friendlies are a mixed bag, depending on the opponent and location of the game. Matches could pop up on any of the major soccer networks, so check this page for the most recent listings.

