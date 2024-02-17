We have the details of the next Copa America TV schedule for the competition that’ll be played in the United States.

TUDN/Univision currently holds the Spanish-language broadcasting rights in the U.S. for Copa America matches. They will air all 32 matches from the tournament, as well as women’s Copa América games and any Olympic qualifiers. Streaming service ViX will also have matches in Spanish from the competition. In English, we can be treated to live coverage from FOX Sports via games across FOX, FS1, and FS2.

Copa America TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 20 09:00 PM ET Argentina vs. TBD ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Friday, June 21 09:00 PM ET Peru vs. Chile ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Saturday, June 22 07:00 PM ET Ecuador vs. Venezuela ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Mexico vs. Jamaica ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Sunday, June 23 07:00 PM ET United States vs. Bolivia ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Uruguay vs. Panama ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Monday, June 24 07:00 PM ET Colombia vs. Paraguay ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 08:00 PM ET Brazil vs. TBD ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Tuesday, June 25 07:00 PM ET Peru vs. TBD ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Chile vs. Argentina ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Wednesday, June 26 07:00 PM ET Ecuador vs. Jamaica ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Venezuela vs. Mexico ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Thursday, June 27 07:00 PM ET Panama vs. United States ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Uruguay vs. Bolivia ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Friday, June 28 07:00 PM ET Colombia vs. TBD ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET Paraguay vs. Brazil ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Saturday, June 29 09:00 PM ET Argentina vs. Peru ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 09:00 PM ET TBD vs. Chile ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Sunday, June 30 09:00 PM ET Mexico vs. Ecuador ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 09:00 PM ET Jamaica vs. Venezuela ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Monday, July 01 10:00 PM ET Bolivia vs. Panama ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET United States vs. Uruguay ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Tuesday, July 02 10:00 PM ET Brazil vs. Colombia ( Copa América ) TBD TBD 10:00 PM ET TBD vs. Paraguay ( Copa América ) TBD TBD



To make it easier for you, we combined all of the games from all of the networks in our Copa America TV schedule below.

The next Copa America tournament is planned to be hosted by the United States from June 20 – July 14, 2024. Massive teams regularly competing in the South American tournament include Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The 2024 edition will also include teams from CONCACAF, potentially including the United States and Mexico.

As for the English-language rights to this Copa América, FOX Sports has acquired the rights to Copa America 2024. As noted above, Univision has the Spanish rights.

FOX Sports’ six-year agreement with CONMEBOL kicked off in 2021 with the English-language rights to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 event. Additional rights picked up by FOX Sports as part of the deal included the 2022 Women’s Copa America, CONMEBOL qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, 2024 CONMEBOL men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers, 2024 Copa America and Women’s Copa America, and 2026 Women’s Copa America.

History of Copa America tournament

The Copa America is the world’s oldest international soccer event. It has a long and illustrious history that dates back more than a century.

Soccer is mostly a European sport in the eyes of the general public. Firstly, the ancient Greeks and Romans each had their own ball games. Also, the origins of modern soccer may be traced back to Britain, and the sport itself has been played there since at least the seventh century. Eventually, soccer was widely adopted throughout Europe thanks in large part to the efforts of the British.

Currently, the greatest players, managers, and teams in the world now compete in the European top five leagues. Meanwhile, the UEFA Champions League is typically heralded as the most popular soccer competition in the world, and its winners are praised as the best in the world.

But despite the European prominence and supremacy, South American competitions have made substantial contributions to the sport’s development on a worldwide scale. As an early adopter, South America has been instrumental in defining international soccer tournaments.

Birth of South American tradition

The Copa America stands as the longest-running international soccer tournament that is still in existence. The continental tournament has left an indelible imprint on the sport during its 107-year history. It has served as a stage for several iconic performances, thrilling matchups, and historic events. In addition, it was a stage upon which the greatest players in South American history could be honored.

Its origins can be traced back to 1910 when it commenced as the Copa Centenario Revolucion de Mayo, evolving into the Campeonato Sudamericano de Football (the South American Championship) in 1916. Eventually, in 1975, it assumed its current and cherished form as the Copa America.

Argentina held the inaugural tournament to commemorate a century after the May Revolution, which had begun the country’s battle for independence from Spain. Although they invited Brazil, Uruguay, and Chile to their celebration, Brazil declined to attend. Argentina and Uruguay reached the final, which the hosts won 4-1. Even though Conmebol doesn’t include this as part of the Copa America’s official history, it was nonetheless the first time more than two teams competed for a trophy in South America.

Officially formed in 1916 following the trial run in 1910, the inaugural incarnation of the cup comprised four teams and was staged in Argentina. Because of the tournament’s round-robin format, Uruguay emerged victorious after playing to a scoreless tie with Argentina in the championship game.

In 1918, the tournament had to be postponed because of the Spanish flu and resumed the following year in Brazil. Participation dropped after World War II because of conflicts between the Argentine and Uruguayan FAs and a lack of regularity in hosting the event.

Which teams participate in it?

There are ten South American countries and CONMEBOL members represented in this tournament: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. However, throughout its inception, the South American governing body has tried numerous methods to arrange the event.

Since the tournament often features 12 teams, CONMEBOL has additionally permitted members of other soccer governing bodies to take part by inviting two teams from foreign federations. In the past, they have included Mexico, Costa Rica, the United States, Honduras, Jamaica, and Japan.

Growing pains and expansions

The number of teams competing and the tournament’s prominence abroad both increased throughout the years. Paraguay and Peru joined in 1921, and Bolivia joined the competition the following year, expanding it to include additional South American countries.

However, owing to circumstances like economic problems and political tensions, the tournament was not organized regularly, with considerable intervals between certain editions. It was not until 1975 that Copa America became a regular biannual tournament.

In 1975, ten teams from around South America competed in the competition, demonstrating the region’s wide variety. The tournament’s format and rules have developed throughout time to include group stages, knockout rounds, and penalty shootouts to select the victor.

In many respects, the rules and exceptions impacting Copa America might appear to be continually shifting, especially to spectators from outside of South America. In an effort to align with the European summer tournament schedule, CONMEBOL has shifted the event’s timing many times throughout the years.

The South American soccer season begins in June, unlike in Europe, where it begins in August, hence the Copa America did not take place over the course of a single month until the mid-1980s. There has been a rise in the number of players relocating to Europe, prompting tournament organizers to shift the dates of the competition to June or July.

The frequency with which the competition is played has also been altered by the rules implemented by CONMEBOL. Up to 2001 January, Copa America was typically held every two years. As of 2001, the competition has been staged every three to four years to avoid scheduling conflicts with the World Cup.

In spite of this, there have been exemptions, such as for the 2016 tournament that celebrated the event’s centennial. From the edition in 2024 forward, the Copa America will return to its traditional quadrennial schedule.

Who has won it the most?

Some countries have performed admirably year after year at the Copa America. The Uruguayan national team has won 15 Copa America championships, making them the most successful side in the tournament’s history. Their early success set the tone for the rest of their soccer heritage, and they have remained a formidable opponent throughout the competition.

Argentina has also been a dominant force in the World Cup over the years, winning the championship 14 times and creating greats like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi along the way. Having such devoted fans and a constant rivalry with Brazil only boosts the tournament’s appeal.

The Brazilian national team has captured the championship 9 times, with an amazing history of success in both Copa America and the FIFA World Cup. The tournament will never be the same after the likes of Pelé, Zico, and Ronaldo infused the game with their brilliance.

In addition, Chile‘s ascension to soccer prominence in South America was on display in its back-to-back wins in Copa America in 2015 and 2016. The national team’s toughness and teamwork were vital to their success throughout this time.

What was so significant about Copa America Centenario?

The Copa America Centenario was a landmark event since it commemorated 100 years since the first ever international soccer competition was played. In 2016, this unique edition united the top South American national teams while introducing a new layer of international competition by including teams from North America.

But, the importance of the Copa America Centenario extends beyond commemorating the tournament’s centenary. This event was planned with great care so that it would be one for the record books. The organizers did this by admitting six extra teams from North America, increasing the total number of competitors to 16.

Also, for the first time ever, the Copa America was played in a country outside of South America, as the United States played host. This choice was important in itself, since it opened up the competition to a new and diversified fan base, with matches played in numerous locations around the United States.

One of the deepest significances of the Copa America Centenario was the blending of North and South American soccer cultures. As a result of the participation of the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and other countries, the tournament provided spectators with thrilling matches that had never been seen before. It was an opportunity for these teams to battle at the top level and test their mettle against some of the finest from South America.

In addition, the competition served as a unifying force for the countries of the Americas. The continent-wide interest in the Copa America Centenario demonstrated the power of soccer to unite people regardless of their location or language. It highlighted the power of sport in bringing people together.

Several teams from North America were able to make an impact in the tournament thanks to the new structure. While Jamaica only advanced to the quarterfinals, the United States advanced to the semis. These results not only displayed the development of soccer in these countries but also provided a welcome dose of unexpected drama to the event.

When and where will next Copa America take place?

In 2024, the Copa America will return to the United States for the second time. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 20 and conclude on July 14, spanning a total of 25 days of intense competition.

This edition will feature 16 participating teams, including 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF as invited guests. The six CONCACAF national teams that will join this prestigious event will be determined through the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League, with the third edition of this competition having started in September 2023.

The United States, Mexico, Panama, and Jamaica will be joined by two winners of CONCACAF playoff matches. These countries will take part in the CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Finals this November.

The four winners will automatically qualify for the 2024 Copa America, while the eight losers will compete in two one-game play-offs for the remaining two berths.

Photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency