When is Lionel Messi’s next game? Inter Miami star’s 2026 MLS season kicks off

Lionel Messi is still making history at 38 years old, remaining a cornerstone and captain for both Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. With the 2026 Major League Soccer season now underway, fans are wondering when they’ll see the forward back in action.

Lionel Messi’s next match is scheduled for Thursday, February 26, when Inter Miami face Independiente del Valle in a friendly in Puerto Rico. The game, originally set to be played before the season began, was rescheduled after the Argentine star dealt with an injury.

As for international duty with Argentina national team, Lionel Messi is set to return to action during the March international window. La Albiceleste will face Spain national team in the Finalissima on Friday the 27th, followed by a friendly against Qatar national team on Tuesday the 31st.

The 2026 MLS campaign has only just begun for Messi, who has featured in one official match so far without recording a goal or assist. The opener came against LAFC, who handed Inter Miami a 3-0 defeat in front of a packed crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during the MLS match against LAFC.

Lionel Messi and the task of defending the World Cup title

The year 2026 will be especially significant for Messi, not only because of Inter Miami’s ambitions but also because he’ll head into the 2026 World Cup aiming to defend the title. The triumph in Qatar in 2022 marked one of the defining peaks of his career, and now in North America he’ll enter another tournament wearing the champions’ badge for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi warns Mexico about the pressures of hosting the 2026 World Cup: ‘If things go badly for you…’

Drawn into Group J, Argentina will open its campaign against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16, in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. The second match will be against Austria on Monday the 22nd in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, before closing the group stage against Jordan on Saturday the 27th, also in Texas.

The Argentina FA has announced that the national team will base itself in Kansas City during the tournament, though training facilities have yet to be confirmed. Expected to be his final World Cup appearance, Messi will have a chance to add to his record haul with a squad coached by Lionel Scaloni that remains one of the strongest in international soccer after winning the last World Cup and back-to-back Copa América titles.