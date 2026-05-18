Robert Lewandowski one goal away from Barcelona’s top 10 scorers: How far is he from Lionel Messi?

Robert Lewandowski has already said his goodbyes to FC Barcelona fans at Camp Nou, but he still has one final opportunity to etch his name a little deeper into the club’s history by cracking the all-time top 10 scorers list. With that milestone within reach, the question of just how far the Polish striker stands from the club’s greatest legend, Lionel Messi, is worth examining.

In the match against Real Betis on Sunday, Lewandowski was substituted in the 85th minute to a standing ovation from the Camp Nou crowd, and after the final whistle he took to the center of the pitch alongside his family to say his farewells. “Thank you very much for coming today; for me, this is an emotional and difficult day, but when I arrived, I knew this was a massive club, and with your affection, it has been incredible,” he began.

“From day one, I felt at home. I will never forget when you chant my name. Thank you to the players, the coaches, and the staff; it has been an honor to work for this club. We have experienced great moments over these four years, and I feel proud of everything we have done together. I say goodbye at the stadium, but I will always carry Barca in my heart. Thank you to you, the fans. Once a Culer, always a Culer. Visca el Barca and visca Catalunya,” he concluded, visibly moved by the occasion.

Across his four seasons at Barcelona, Lewandowski has accumulated 119 goals in 192 appearances, posting an impressive scoring rate of 0.62 goals per game despite arriving at the club at the age of 33. With Barcelona having already secured the La Liga title, there is one game remaining against Valencia on Saturday, May 23, giving the striker a final opportunity to add to his legacy.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona is hoisted by teammates.

According to Transfermarkt, Lewandowski currently sits 11th on the all-time Barcelona scoring charts, one goal behind Josep Escola, who played for the club in the 1930s and 1940s and recorded 120 goals in 191 appearances. A single goal against Valencia would draw him level with Escola and move him into the top 10; two would give him sole possession of that spot.

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The comparison with his time at Bayern Munich is instructive. Lewandowski stands as the Bavarians’ second all-time top scorer with 344 goals, trailing only the legendary Gerd Müller at 570. The key distinction is that he spent eight years at Bayern in the prime of his career, while arriving at Barcelona already as a veteran, making his four-year impact at the Catalan club all the more remarkable.

Lewandowski still far from the top foreign scorers and Messi

In just four seasons, Lewandowski won over the Barcelona fanbase during a period marked by financial uncertainty and institutional upheaval at the club. Yet when it comes to pure output, he falls short not only of Lionel Messi but also of several foreign legends who left their mark at the Blaugrana.

Messi stands alone at the top of the all-time scoring charts with 672 goals in 778 games, an extraordinary average of 0.86 goals per game, equating to a goal roughly every 95 minutes. Lewandowski’s rate of one goal every 118 minutes, while impressive for a player of his age, highlights the considerable gap between the two.

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Among Barcelona’s foreign-born scorers specifically, Lewandowski currently sits seventh, trailing Luis Suarez with 195 goals, Laszlo Kubala with 193, Samuel Eto’o and Rivaldo with 130 each, and Patrick Kluivert with 122. Notably, however, Lewandowski has achieved his tally in fewer appearances than any other player on that list, making his four-year contribution one of the most efficient in the club’s modern era.