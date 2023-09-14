La Verde fans can catch every match that’s available in the US with our Bolivia National Team TV schedule.

Bolivia is not one of the traditional powers in South American football. They’ve played in just three World Cups – including the inaugural 1930 edition where they were invited and did not need to qualify. That tournament they finished 12th of 13 teams – which to date is their best finish. They’ve scored only one goal at a World Cup, in their last appearance in 1994.

At Copa América though, things are a little brighter for the Bolivians. They won the 1963 tournament, and placed second in 1997 (both times they hosted the competition).

Bolivia plays home games at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz. At 11,932 feet above sea level, it is one of the highest altitude stadiums on Earth. For a short time they needed a special exception from FIFA to use the venue, as any World Cup Qualifying matches played above 3,000 meters were banned from 2007-2008.

Bolivia TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 12, 1926 (Loss vs Chile in Santiago)

Manager: Gustavo Costas

Best World Cup finish: 12th (1930)

Best Copa América Finish: Champions (1963)

Where can I watch the Bolivia match?

Copa América and World Cup Qualifying are the biggest events for Bolivia.

Copa airs on on FOX networks (FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes) in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish. In 2024 the tournament returns to the US, featuring six guest CONCACAF teams.

CONMEBOL’s unique double-round robin league format for World Cup Qualifying has returned for the 2026 cycle. Bolivia’s World Cup qualifiers played at home are currently shown on FIFA+.

Depending on the opponent and location, friendly matches can appear almost anywhere. Check back to this page frequently to see the latest listings.

Watch Bolovia on Fubo:

Don’t miss a Bolivia match

