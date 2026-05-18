Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly told Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and three stars they are out of Allegri’s AC Milan plans

AC Milan impressed with their impact in the start of the season, leading the Serie A standings for several weeks. Nonetheless, they have had several inconsistencies, putting at risk their Champions League spot. Far from having an easy season-ending, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Massimiliano Allegri have reportedly clashed, as the Swede executive revealed Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and three stars that are out of the project.

According to Pietro Mazzara, via MilanNews, Zlatan Ibrahimović has reportedly personally informed Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leão, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Youssouf Fofana that Massimiliano Allegri does not count on them for next season. Being a topic expected to be discussed until the end of the campaign, the Italian coach is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated and is now seriously considering leaving the club.

Far from being the first conflict between Ibrahimovic and Allegri, both have reportedly clashed as the Swede spoke directly with some players to tactical advices. With this in mind, the Rossoneri may need to decide whether keep Zlatan or Massimiliano for the 2026-27 season. Moreover, Igli Tare’s sporting director spot is at risk, targeting Tony D’Amico as his replacement, complicating AC Milan plans for the upcoming season.

Due to his huge impact in AC Milan, Massimiliano Allegri has also been calling the attention of several teams. After Italy’s failure in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, he has been named as the main target to keep the head coach spot. For that reason, the Italian coach may be the chosen to leave, but the Rossoneri may still chase to smooth things over, as both remain as cornerstones for the sporting project.

Massimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

AC Milan’s squad changes may hinge on securing Champions League spot

Although AC Milan showed flashes of brilliance during the 2025-26 season, Massimiliano Allegri still faced several issues within the squad. They lack depth and quality in midfield, while the attack also needs reinforcements, prompting them to explore multiple transfer targets. However, the Rossoneri’s summer plans could still depend heavily on securing a UEFA Champions League spot, as the competition’s financial boost may ultimately shape their 2026 transfer strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s status for vital clash vs Genoa revealed amid recent injury as Milan looks to avoid missing out on UEFA Champions League spot

In case they reached to defeat Cagliari, the Rossoneri may secure their Champions League spot, allowing them to receive a significant amount of money. With this, they could attract world-class players, as they would compete for big titles. While Ibrahimovic and Allegri’s dilemma keeps shinning, AC Milan are reportedly working on reinforcing the roster, contemplating both to continue at the helm of the team.