Soccer stands as one of the most beloved and thrilling sports worldwide. Every year, diverse tournaments occur on each continent, featuring the finest clubs and national teams competing against each other.

The best soccer tournaments have a unique ability to ignite the passion of fans like no other. Also, the atmosphere in stadiums and the quality on display are exceptional. The host cities provide a fascinating backdrop for exploration.

That is because the world of soccer boasts a rich assortment of accolades. Alongside the multitude of domestic leagues, there exist remarkable cup competitions, each with its distinctive claim to fame. These domestic cup events compete for superiority on a global scale.

While there are still several months remaining in 2023, there is no sign of a slowdown in the world of sports. With a wealth of exciting events to anticipate in 2024, the upcoming year promises to be a bountiful one for international soccer.

Should you be the organized kind, see our helpful guide below for a summary of the main events that you still have to look forward to in 2024.

January 2024

2023 AFC Asian Cup (January 12 – February 10)

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup is a prestigious international soccer competition featuring senior men’s national teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This tournament had its inaugural edition in 1956. Now, the Asian Cup happens every four years. The most recent champions are Qatar, who defeated Japan 3-1 in the final of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

China was the original host of the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup. That would have been China’s second time hosting the tournament after Japan won on Chinese soil in 2004. However, China withdrew from hosting the tournament in May 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2022, Qatar was designated as the new host for the tournament, just ahead of its hosting of the 2022 World Cup. This will mark Qatar’s third time hosting the Asian Cup, following their previous hosting in 1988 and 2011. The tournament has been rescheduled to January 2024, allowing it to welcome a busy calendar of soccer events. The move comes because of high summer temperatures in the region and Qatar’s participation in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations (January 13 – February 11)

The Africa Cup of Nations serves as the primary international association soccer competition in Africa. This tournament is organized by the Confederation of African Football or CAF.

The inaugural Africa Cup of Nations was in 1957. AFCON maintained a biennial schedule since 1968. In 2013, the competition shifted to odd-numbered years to avoid overlapping with the FIFA World Cup.

The Ivory Coast is hosting the upcoming tournament in January. This is the country’s second time hosting the event. The last was way back in 1984.

Originally, this tournament was planned to be the third consecutive edition, starting from 2019, to be held during the summer in the Northern Hemisphere. This change aimed to minimize scheduling conflicts with European club teams and competitions.

However, on July 3, 2022, CAF announced the postponement of the tournament, citing concerns related to adverse summer weather conditions in Ivory Coast. Despite the shift in timing, the tournament retained its original name for sponsorship purposes.

This decision followed a similar move for the 2021 edition held in Cameroon. Senegal is the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

May 2024

2024 UEFA Europa League Final – May 22

The 2024 UEFA Europa League Final will mark the culmination of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League, which is the 53rd edition of Europe’s secondary club soccer competition.

This final is scheduled to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland. The Aviva Stadium was originally designated to host four matches during UEFA Euro 2020, but those plans were changed as the government could not guarantee fan attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, in July 2021, it was awarded the Final of the UEFA Europa League for 2024. This event will mark the second time that the Aviva Stadium hosts the Final of the UEFA Europa League.

2024 FA Cup Final – May 25

The FA Cup Final, often colloquially referred to as the ‘Cup Final’ in England, serves as the concluding match of the Football Association Challenge Cup. This tournament has been an integral part of English soccer since its inception in the 1871-1872 season.

The 2023–24 FA Cup will mark the 143rd edition of this tournament, making it the oldest soccer competition in the world. The defending champions are Premier League side Manchester City, who secured their seventh title by defeating rivals Manchester United in the previous season’s final.

The FA Cup Final was at the original Wembley Stadium from 1923 until the year 2000. Since 2007, the new Wembley Stadium has been the designated host of the final.

2024 UEFA Europa Conference League Final – May 29

The 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final is set to be the ultimate match of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League, which represents the third season of Europe’s tertiary club soccer competition organized by UEFA. This final is scheduled to take place at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece, on May 29, 2024.

The triumphant side in this final will secure qualification for the group stage of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League. However, if they have already qualified for the Champions League or Europa League through their league performance, this qualification will not be applicable.

Notably, this final marks the eighth single-leg UEFA club final Greece is hosting. The country has previously hosted three European Cup/Champions League finals, three Cup Winners’ Cup finals, and the 2023 UEFA Super Cup.

June provides Major soccer events around the world in 2024

2024 UEFA Champions League Final – 1 June

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is the culminating match of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. It will be the 69th edition of Europe’s premier club soccer competition.

This final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, the capital city of England. Wembley Stadium was the original host of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. The intent was to commemorate the centenary opening of the original Wembley in 1923. However, due to the postponement and subsequent relocation of the 2020 Final, this event shifted to 2024.

The 2024 final marks the third occasion that the rebuilt Wembley Stadium hosts the Final of the UEFA Champions League. It did so in both 2011 and 2013. The original stadium had also hosted the final of the competition on five occasions until 1992.

UEFA Euro 2024 (1 June – 14th July)

UEFA Euro 2024 is an international men’s soccer competition featuring member nations of UEFA. This tournament has been a significant event since its inception in 1960.

Traditionally, the Euros occur every four years. However, UEFA Euro 2024 will be an exception. Euro 2024 is just three years after the previous edition. Euro 2020 started one year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17th edition of this tournament is in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. It will be the third time that European Championship matches happen on German soil and the second time in reunified Germany. The former West Germany hosted the tournament in 1988. Then, in 2021, four matches from Euro 2020 transpired in Munich.

Italy holds the title of defending champions. The Italians emerged victorious in the 2020 tournament after defeating England in a penalty shootout.

2024 Copa América (20 June – 14th July)

The 2024 Copa América is a men’s soccer competition featuring international teams from CONMEBOL, the South American soccer confederation. First established in 1916, the Copa América is the world’s oldest competition for international teams in this particular sport.

Following the 2019 edition, the Copa América reorganized to take place every four years. In doing so, it aligned with the UEFA European Championship. This year’s event is in the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Copa America shifted every tournament since 1984 across the ten participating confederations, beginning with Argentina in alphabetical order. It was in the USA for the centenary edition of the tournament in 2016. That was the first time a non-CONMEBOL nation was the host of a Copa America.

Based on the rotation, Ecuador was the proposed host of Copa América 2024. The South American nation turned down the chance. Instead, the United States is hosting the competition. It helps strengthen preparations for the World Cup in 2026. Also, there is a new strategic alliance between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. It is the USA’s second time hosting the competition. Combined with Euro 2024, the Copa America sets up a busy summer of soccer events for the world’s fans.

December 2024

26th Arabian Gulf Cup

The eight-member nations of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation oversee the Arabian Gulf Cup. This is a biennial soccer competition. The tournament has happened every three to four years as a result of organizational or political issues.

Iraq is currently the champion, having won their fourth championship at the 25th edition, which they hosted in 2023. The 26th edition of the tournament takes place in Kuwait in December 2024. This is also the conclusion of a busy calendar of soccer events in 2024.

