Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly gets Al Nassr boost as Kingsley Coman recovers for final SPL game

Cristiano Ronaldo will have the chance to secure the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title this Thursday in a high-stakes season finale against Damac FC, a match where he’ll need the absolute best from himself and his supporting cast. In a significant boost for the winner-take-all clash, reports claim that Al Nassr star winger Kingsley Coman has fully recovered and will be available.

The Saudi powerhouse took a massive emotional hit on Saturday, crashing out of the AFC Champions League Two final with a 1-0 loss to Gamba Osaka. While dreams of a historic double have faded, the squad has no time to lick its wounds with another trophy on the line in less than a week, and Ronaldo is already seeing reinforcements return to the pitch.

According to Saudi outlet Al Arriyadiyah, Coman has shown complete readiness to rejoin the starting XI for the match against Damac FC. Al Nassr returned to the training grounds on Monday following a scheduled rest day on Sunday, and the Frenchman reportedly participated fully without showing any signs of lingering physical discomfort.

Despite being one of the team’s most lethal weapons, Coman began the final against Gamba Osaka on the bench due to a recent muscle strain, a pre-match gamble manager Jorge Jesus later addressed. “Our team is physically exhausted, and we took a gamble by playing Coman and Angelo,” the Portuguese tactician admitted during his post-match press conference.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.

The French winger eventually entered the match in the 66th minute but struggled to alter the momentum with Al Nassr already chasing the game. However, with Al Arriyadiyah reporting a full recovery, Ronaldo will have his primary playmaker back in the fold, a crucial connection, considering five of the 12 assists Coman has delivered in his debut Al Nassr campaign have directly set up the Portuguese legend.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo faces competition from Ivan Toney and Joao Felix for 2025-26 SPL Player of the Season award

Brozovic remains the biggest question mark for Al Nassr

With Coman cleared, Al Nassr are expected to deploy a terrifying, star-studded attack featuring the Frenchman and Sadio Mane on the flanks, Joao Felix operating as a false nine, and Ronaldo spearheading the frontline. However, that immense firepower could face transitional issues in the buildup and defensive phases, as midfield anchor Marcelo Brozovic remains a major doubt.

The same report from Al Arriyadiyah all but ruled out a quick return for the Croatian international. The veteran midfielder, who was sorely missed during the continental final against Gamba Osaka, spent Monday continuing his rehabilitation and treatment sessions inside the medical clinic at the “Dar Al-Nassr” training center.

On paper, Al Nassr enter the match as heavy favorites against a 15th-place Damac side sitting on just 29 points. But with the visitors needing a single point to mathematically guarantee safety from relegation, and boasting a direct style that ranks third in the SPL in long balls per game (21.1), playing without Brozovic to shield the backline could cost Ronaldo’s side dearly.

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