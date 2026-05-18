Neymar included as Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil squad list ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been officially named in Brazil‘s 2026 World Cup squad, earning one final opportunity to represent the Selecao on soccer’s grandest stage. On Monday, head coach Carlo Ancelotti made the announcement alongside the other 25 players set to travel to North America.

Monday’s press conference was held to formally confirm the squad for both the upcoming friendly schedule and the World Cup itself. Neymar’s inclusion had been one of the most debated topics in Brazilian soccer for months, and when Ancelotti reached the forwards on his list, the announcement was met with significant attention both at home and abroad.

Barring any last-minute injury, this is the group that will represent Brazil in North America. The Selecao open their pre-tournament schedule with friendlies against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 before the World Cup gets underway across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Throughout the selection process, Ancelotti had been consistent in stating that physical fitness would be the determining factor in any decision regarding Neymar, emphasizing trust in the forward’s talent while stressing the need for him to be ready for the demands of a World Cup. A run of decent form in recent weeks, combined with season-ending injuries to Rodrygo and Estevao, ultimately opened the door for Neymar to be included for a fourth World Cup, following his participation in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

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Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Uruguay, and persistent fitness issues have kept him away from the national team ever since. Nearly a year into his tenure, Ancelotti will now have the opportunity to work with Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, a player who surpassed the records of legends such as Pele, Ronaldo Nazario and Romario.

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see also Neymar returns to Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup: When did he last play for the national team?

Brazil’s complete 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers : Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson Moraes (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio).

: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson Moraes (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio). Defenders : Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus) Danilo Luiz (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Roger Ibañez (Al Ahli) Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (AS Roma).

: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus) Danilo Luiz (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Roger Ibañez (Al Ahli) Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (AS Roma). Midfielders : Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo). Forwards: Endrick (O. Lyon), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar Junior (Santos), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rayan (AFC Bournemouth), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit).

Neymar and his dream of a 2026 World Cup farewell

The decision to return to Santos in 2025 was always about one thing: getting fit and finding form in time to make a final push for a place in the World Cup squad. With only an Olympic gold medal from 2016 to show for his international career in terms of major honors, Neymar arrives at this tournament with an urgent motivation to finally win a World Cup with the Selecao.

Asked recently about the tournament and the possibility of a final showdown with Lionel Messi, Neymar allowed himself to dream. “Of course (I think about the World Cup). Every Brazilian player thinks about that. I hope I can be there. Also, a final between Brazil and Argentina would be spectacular,” he said in the mixed zone after Santos’ Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo in Argentina.

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