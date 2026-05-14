Cristiano Ronaldo faces surprise Al-Nassr bench risk against Gamba Osaka due to one reason despite Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman’s likely absences

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus are heading into one of the biggest nights of Al-Nassr’s recent history under unusual circumstances, with Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman both struggling with injuries ahead of the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. Yet despite the magnitude of the occasion and the growing injury list, reports from Saudi Arabia suggest the Portuguese superstar could surprisingly begin the match on the bench.

The Riyadh side stands on the edge of a potentially historic weekend. Al-Nassr could secure continental glory in front of its own supporters at Al-Awwal Park, while events elsewhere in the Saudi Pro League could also hand the club another major celebration before it even kicks off against the Japanese side.

The AFC Champions League Two final arrives at a critical moment for Al-Nassr. Jorge Jesus’ side is still recovering emotionally from a dramatic 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, a result that delayed what could have been an immediate domestic title celebration. A costly mistake from goalkeeper Bento prevented the club from wrapping up the league crown in midweek.

Even so, the Knight of Najd remains in a commanding position domestically and still controls its destiny heading into the final round against Damac. Before that decisive league fixture, however, attention shifts fully toward Asia. The clash against Gamba Osaka represents a huge opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to finally lift his first major trophy with Al-Nassr after several near misses in both domestic and continental competitions.

Ruben Neves looks on following the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The final also carries enormous symbolic weight for Ronaldo personally. After conquering Europe with five UEFA Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward now has the chance to add another continental crown on a different stage.

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Injury concerns create difficult situation for Jorge Jesus

Preparations for the final have been far from ideal. According to reports from Arriyadiyah, several important players missed training and instead underwent treatment sessions at the club’s medical facility. “The injured group included Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulelah Al Amri, and Kingsley Coman.”

The report added that Brozovic is currently considered the least likely player to recover in time for the final against Gamba Osaka. That development creates a major headache for Jorge Jesus, especially given the Croatian midfielder’s importance in controlling matches and dictating tempo.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr

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Coman’s absence is equally concerning because the French winger has been one of Al-Nassr’s standout performers throughout the AFC Champions League Two campaign. The former Bayern Munich attacker scored six goals during the tournament and became one of the club’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

To compensate for the growing injury problems, Jorge Jesus reportedly promoted several players from Al-Nassr’s under-21 squad into first-team training. Abdulmalik Al-Jaber, Awad Aman, Saad Haqawi, and Sami Al-Najai all joined preparations ahead of the final.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could start on the bench

The biggest surprise, however, involves Cristiano Ronaldo himself. Despite the importance of the final, reports suggest Jorge Jesus is seriously considering rotating several star players, including the 41-year-old forward.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts during prize presentation the Saudi Super Cup final

Arriyadiyah adds that Abdullah Al-Hamdan has been prepared as a possible starter in Ronaldo’s place. The Saudi striker is the player most frequently used as Ronaldo’s replacement during matches. “The coach is concerned about player fatigue and possible injuries, as well as the possibility of the match going into extra time, with only five days remaining before the final round of the Saudi Pro League”, the report says.

That concern appears to be driving every major decision inside the Al-Nassr camp. Jorge Jesus reportedly fears exhausting key players before the title-deciding clash against Damac, where victory could officially secure the Saudi Pro League crown.

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