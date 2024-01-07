Copa America is one of the biggest and most prestigious soccer tournaments in the world. And it’s coming to the United States of America in 2024. But if you can’t make it to the games, here’s how you can stream Copa America to your favorite devices.

Streaming Copa America games in 2024

Copa America has broadcasting agreements in 2024 with FOX Sports (English-language) and TelevisaUnivision (Spanish-language).

That means games will air across TV networks like FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN, and UniMás.

But when it comes to streaming options, there are a few ways to watch.

Fubo will have every game of Copa America 2024. Fubo carries all of the FOX and TelevisaIUnivision channels that are airing matches and thus will have every game available in English and Spanish.

TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service ViX will have select matches from the tournament. Note that ViX is no longer available for free.

You can watch Fubo with the service’s app on smart TVs, streaming devices such as Apple TV and Roku, mobile devices, game consoles, or via web browser on PC and Mac.

Stream Copa America on Fubo

In addition, while specifics have not yet been announced by FOX, games will likely be available to stream on the FOX Sports App and FoxSports.com. However, this route requires a cable or satellite subscription that includes FOX networks. If you have one, you can log in using your TV provider credentials and stream on the go this way.

In addition, you could cast the stream from a mobile device or computer to a TV if you have the applicable setup (such as Apple AirPlay or Chromecast). This is a handy option if, for example, you have multiple TVs in your home but only one cable box.

We hope these tips will help you stream all the action from Copa América 2024.

About Copa América 2024

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 20th with Argentina facing either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match. The festivities will run for one month, with the final taking place June 14th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Overall, 14 stadiums in 13 cities across the United States will host games in the tournament.

CONMEBOL’s ten teams will be joined by six guest teams qualified from Concacaf. These include the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, and Panama. Canada /Trinidad & Tobago and Costa Rica/Honduras will contest play-in matches in March for the final two places in the tournament.

Argentina, whose side will likely feature Lionel Messi, are both the defending Copa América and World Cup champions.

2024 is just the second time ever that Copa América will take place outside of South America. The previous time, 2016, was a special tournament celebrating the competition’s 100th anniversary and was also held in the United States.