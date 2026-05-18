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Neymar returns to Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup: When did he last play for the national team?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar has remained at the center of controversy, as his injuries and inconsistent performances fueled major debate. However, the Brazilian star has managed to recover both his prominence and physical consistency at Santos FC. With this in mind, the 34-year-old star has now been included by head coach Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. As a result, he could soon end a lengthy drought since his last appearance for the national team.

As the cornerstone of Brazil for many years, Neymar used to be the undisputed leader of the dressing room. However, he played his last match for the Canarinha on October 18, 2023, during the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay, meaning 943 days will have passed since that appearance. The 34-year-old star could now make his long-awaited return on May 31, 2026 against Panama in the friendly clash before the 2026 World Cup.

In his return with national team, the 34-year-old star could end a 982-day drought since his last goal for Brazil, with his brace against Bolivia on September 9 of 2023. However, Neymar Jr. is no longer the explosive winger who constantly dominated defenders in isolation, but rather a brilliant attacking midfielder. Because of this, he could return by contributing more as a creator and playmaker.

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Neymar Jr. may have a secondary role with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Along his process with Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rely on Matheus Cunha as his starting attacking midfielder. Shining at Manchester United, he offers major changes of pace while also contributing heavily in the scoring phase. In addition, Lucas Paquetá remains a regular presence with the national team, standing out because of his dribbling and creative ability. With this in mind, Neymar appears set to hold a secondary role during the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Despite his potential secondary role, Neymar could still offer an ideal alternative for Carlo Ancelotti. Neither Matheus Cunha nor Lucas Paquetá have consistently managed to provide a major creative boost for Brazil, something the 34-year-old star is still capable of delivering. Thanks to his elite vision and technical quality, he could elevate the scoring output of Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha by entering as an impact substitute.

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Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

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Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

Neymar’s comeback closes the door on the 2026 World Cup for Joao Pedro

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rely on Igor Thiago and Endrick as his primary striker options for Brazil. While neither player had been a regular starter in recent matches, both impressed in the Premier League and Ligue 1, earning their places in the squad. While João Pedro has been shining at Chelsea FC, the return of Neymar reportedly cost him his place in the national team, as he failed to fully impress during the friendlies games.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti admits Neymar ‘will be important’ for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti admits Neymar ‘will be important’ for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

After revealing Brazil's squad, coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Neymar "will be important" for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar included as Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil squad list ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar included as Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil squad list ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar has been officially included by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti in the squad list for the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

Neymar Jr. has not been a regular presence for Brazil in recent years, spending a long period away from the national team. However, Carlo Ancelotti recently praised the 34-year-old star just days before Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad announcement, providing major hints of his comeback.

Neymar now expected to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly changes stance due to one key reason

Neymar now expected to make Brazil’s final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup after Carlo Ancelotti reportedly changes stance due to one key reason

Neymar’s future with Brazil appears to have taken a major turn ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with growing reports suggesting Carlo Ancelotti is now preparing to include the Santos star in his final 26-man squad.

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