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Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed as Toney and Quinones set all-time Saudi Pro League goalscoring record

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Ivan Toney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Julian Quinones.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesIvan Toney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Julian Quinones.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of winning his first Saudi Pro League title since joining Al Nassr during the 2022-23 season. However, he has been overshadowed by Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones, who achieved a historic scoring record.

“For the first time in RSL history, two players hit the 30+ goal mark in the same season,” the Saudi Pro League announced Thursday through a social media post alongside photos of Toney and Quinones.

The English striker remains at the top of the league scoring chart thanks to the 31 goals he has scored for Al Ahli, an impressive achievement considering he has played only 30 matches. He crossed the 30-goal mark last week with a hat trick against Al Fateh before adding another goal Monday against Al Taawoun.

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Quinones, meanwhile, sits second in the rankings with 30 goals. He reached that total on Thursday after scoring Al Qadsiah’s opener in a 2-0 win over Al Hazem. The Colombia-born player, who represents Mexico internationally, has maintained a perfect ratio this season with the same number of goals as matches played.

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Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind

In the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League scoring standings, Cristiano Ronaldo sits in third place behind only Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones. With Al Nassr, the Portuguese star has recorded 26 goals in 29 matches, highlighting his enormous impact on a team that is one step away from winning the title.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr record vs Damac spells trouble for Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title hopes

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr record vs Damac spells trouble for Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title hopes

It is worth noting that Ronaldo missed four Al Nassr matches during this Saudi Pro League season. Two of those absences came in February, while the other two occurred in March because of a hamstring injury that also kept him out during the FIFA international break with Portugal. Those missed matches proved decisive in the race to finish as the league’s top scorer.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever reached 30 goals in the Saudi Pro League?

The Saudi Pro League highlighted Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones on Thursday because it marked the first time that two players have surpassed the 30-goal mark in the same season. However, there have been previous cases of players individually reaching that milestone, and Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously one of them.

The Portuguese forward delivered his best Saudi Pro League campaign during the 2023-24 season, when he scored 35 goals in 31 matches. That remains the only time he has crossed the 30-goal barrier. His first appearance in the league came during the 2022-23 campaign, when he arrived midway through the season and still managed to score 14 goals. In 2024-25, Ronaldo had what has so far been his least productive season, recording 25 goals in 30 matches.

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