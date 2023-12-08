The Copa America draw happened on Thursday night, and teams from North, Central and South America learned their opposition. The tournament takes place in the summer of 2024, with the United States hosting the competition for the second time. There are still two open slots from CONCACAF. Four teams, Costa Rica, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras, are in the running to compete. CONMEBOL issued those two spots as CONCACAF play-off spots, so those are also confirmed.

In total, six teams from CONCACAF are joining the usual 10 from South America. The 2024 Copa America will have more teams than any other in history when it returns to the United States for the first time since 2016. However, even though there are so many nations in the running, the four groups yielded some interesting matchups among heavyweights in the tournament.

A favorable draw for the USMNT?

The United States is playing Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia in the Copa America. While none of those teams present an overtly easy opponent, it is not the worst-case scenario for Gregg Berhalter’s squad. Uruguay was the best team coming out of pot two in the draw. By comparison, Peru is 24 spots lower on the FIFA World Rankings than Uruguay, and they were in the same pot. Even if that is a daunting game, it is the type of fixture the United States can set a tone in.

Then, playing fellow CONCACAF side Panama is a fair draw. Panama has given the United States issues in years past. For example, Panama defeated the USMNT in Panama City during World Cup 2022 Qualifying. In the reverse fixture in Orlando, the United States won 5-1. Therefore, it is a game the United States should win.

Finally, Bolivia is the worst team, at least based on FIFA World Rankings, in the 2024 Copa America. That is not only a must-win game but also an opportunity to raise the goal differential for the USMNT. The USMNT’s Group C is tied to Group D for the knockout stage. Therefore, the runner-up from this group plays the winner of Group D, which is likely to be Brazil.

This is a winnable group for the United States. Yet, if it comes down to the final matchday against Uruguay to qualify for the knockout stages, it will be a major challenge for the Stars and Stripes. The USMNT opens the tournament against Bolivia before playing Panama and closing out with Uruguay.

The rest of the Copa America 2024 draw

Argentina, the defending champions of the Copa America and the World Cup, went into Group A. There, it has a pair of challenging fixtures against teams from South America. La Albiceleste is playing Peru, a semifinalist in the 2021 Copa America. Then, Argentina is playing Chile, the team that not only won the Copa America the last time it was in the United States in 2016. It did so against Argentina, triumphing over Lionel Messi and company in the 2015 tournament. Argentina’s other group-stage opponent is one of the playoff teams from CONCACAF.

Mexico is facing Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. While none of those three teams are traditional powers, they are some of the most in-form teams in their respective confederations. Venezuela and Ecuador are both in the top half of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying through six games. Jamaica went unbeaten in CONCACAF Nations League play before knocking off Canada in the playoff round to reach the Copa America.

Finally, Brazil has to play Colombia, which recently defeated the nine-time Copa America winners in World Cup qualifying. Even if the Copa America is still months away, Brazil is battling injuries to key players that could affect their status in the tournament. The Selecao is also scheduled to play Paraguay and the other CONCACAF playoff winner. That is not an easy group in the slightest.

The tournament starts on June 20 when Argentina takes on one of the CONCACAF playoff opponents in Atlanta.

PHOTO: IMAGO