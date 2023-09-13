The World Soccer Talk Jamaica National Team TV schedule has every Reggae Boyz game airing in the US.

Jamaica’s national team began playing games in 1925, but did not become a member of FIFA until 1962 – the same year the country became independent from the United Kingdom.

The Reggae Boyz have only ever qualified for the World Cup once – France 1998. Despite bowing out in the group stage, it was a memorable campaign. They defeated Japan in their final match, becoming just the second Caribbean nation to win a game at the World Cup.

Jamaica has been Caribbean Cup champions six times. They’ve also played in two Copa América tournaments – in 2015 and 2016. At the Gold Cup, Jamaica finished as runners-up and third place two times each.

First game: March 22, 1925 (Win vs. Haiti in Port-au-Prince)

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

Best World Cup finish: 22nd (1998)

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Runners-up (2015, 2017)

CONCACAF Nations League, as of 2023, can be found on Paramount+. The CONCACAF Gold Cup has a home on Univision/TUDN in 2025 for Spanish coverage. Previously FOX Sports had English rights, but for 2025 things are still up in the air.

World Cup qualifying games and friendlies against the US can land on TNT, TBS, and/or the Max streaming service. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock is the Spanish home for these games.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will return to FOX Sports and Telemundo. The broadcast rights for CONCACAF Qualifying for 2026 have not yet been announced.

