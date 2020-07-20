If you’re wondering where to watch Copa America on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

As the oldest international soccer competition, Copa America is certainly a must-watch television for footy fans. The century-plus-old tournament generally consists of teams from South America. These CONMEBOL teams are sometimes joined by invited teams from other confederations as well.

The United States Men’s National Team, Mexico, Japan, and Qatar have all featured in the prestigious competition in recent years. The 2024 edition of the tournament, originally to be Ecuador, will instead be the United States. Consequently, six CONCACAF teams will join the ten South American sides for the competition.

Copa América is, after the World Cup, the second-most prestigious honor a South American team can win. No guest team has ever won the competition, however, Mexico finished as runners-up in 1992. On two occasions, the United States has reached the semifinals. That includes the 2016 Copa America Centenario, which was in the United States. Argentina and Uruguay have the most titles won, with 15 apiece. However, the Argentines have also been runners-up 14 times, compared to Uruguay’s 6. This gives them the edge in terms of overall performance at the tournament.

Every CONMEBOL member except for Ecuador and Venezuela has won Copa América at least once.

Where to watch Copa América

TUDN (TelevisaUnivision) has the exclusive Spanish-language rights to broadcast the 2024 Copa America. The deal gave TUDN access to the 28 matches from the tournament, as well as additional CONMEBOL events, including Women’s Copa América and Men’s Olympic qualifiers. The ViX streaming service will also have matches from Copa América in Spanish throughout the competition.

For the English-language broadcasts, FOX Sports signed a six-year agreement with CONMEBOL that kicked off with live coverage of the 2021 CONMEBOL Copa América. Additional rights picked up by FOX Sports as part of the deal include the 2022 Women’s Copa America, CONMEBOL qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, 2024 CONMEBOL men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers, 2024 Copa America and Women’s Copa America, and 2026 Women’s Copa America.

Throughout the tournament, kickoff times will range between 6, 8 and 9 p.m. ET. Each game will be available on TV through FOX’s channels. That includes three games on Fox Sports 2 and 22 on Fox Sports 1. The majority of the games are on FOX’s designated sports channel. However, there are seven games available on the FOX linear channel. That includes the Final on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Fox will have dedicated coverage of the tournament that goes off the back of the channel’s coverage of the European Championships in 2024. Games involving the United States and fixtures further along in the competition will have one hour of pregame coverage.

You can always opt to watch these Copa America matches at a pub. The pub atmosphere is the perfect place to catch a soccer match, especially international competitions. Pubs/bars all over the country will be airing most, if not all, of the 2024 Copa America.

