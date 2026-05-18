Pep Guardiola reportedly set to leave Manchester City after 10 years: Who will replace him?

Pep Guardiola has written a legacy at Manchester City, turning the Citizens into the dominant side of Manchester over the last few years. However, reports have emerged that his 10-year tenure will be coming to an end at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with questions prompting on who will be assigned to replace the legendary Spanish coach.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City in the summer of 2026. An official announcement is yet to be made by the club as City are still in the Premier League title race, but as reported by the journalists, Guardiola will be bidding farewell in the coming days.

Questions over his continuity arose especially taking into account that Guardiola’s current deal runs until June 2027. In fact, the former FC Barcelona manager previously dismissed the possibility of leaving the Mancunian side, with this remaining year seen as the main factor of his continuity.

After lifting the FA Cup against Chelsea on Saturday, Guardiola was asked if he was going to leave during his press conference: “No way. No way. I have a one year [left on my] contract,” he stated, before addressing how Wembley Stadium has turned into one of his favorite stages.

“I’m so disappointed that they don’t make a stand for Pep (at Wembley), the number of times I’ve been there – at least a lounge or a box. Maybe I go 24 more times. It’s been a special place, with Barcelona in 1992, and after against Manchester United with Barcelona for the second time and many times since I am here with semi-finals and finals. It’s really good to go to Wembley again. Top,” he stated last Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, reports are now claiming that Guardiola is set to put an end to the tenure he began back on July 1, 2016, ten years later. Through that span, he claimed multiple records and conquered six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, 5 EFL Cups, three FA Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup to make a total of 20 titles with the Citizens.

Who will replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

With the status as the best coach in Manchester City history, and one of the best of all time, replacing Pep Guardiola won’t be an easy task for any of the candidates put to embrace the challenge. However, the board is trusting in one of his latest disciples and a familiar face to take his seat.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Maresca is positioned as the only replacement for Pep Guardiola. After his sacking from Chelsea in January, the club has reportedly been working on securing his future to be part of the club, with Maresca reportedly accepting the project months ago even before the Guardiola decision was reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Developing story…