Joao Pedro issues statement after being left out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad by Carlo Ancelotti

Joao Pedro, a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti‘s recent Brazil call-ups, was one of the most notable omissions from the final 2026 World Cup roster. Following the Italian head coach’s decision to leave him out, the striker broke his silence with a public statement.

Ancelotti made the official announcement on Monday at the Museu do Amanhã in Rio de Janeiro in a candid press conference. While Neymar’s inclusion in the squad dominated the headlines, the exclusion of Joao Pedro quickly emerged as one of the most discussed decisions of the afternoon.

Hours later, the Chelsea striker took to Instagram with a measured response. “I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be. Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home,” he wrote.

Joao Pedro had made a compelling case for inclusion. He was instrumental in Chelsea’s run to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title, scoring twice in the semifinal and once in the final, and posted 20 goals and nine assists across 49 appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He also featured in three of Ancelotti’s five Brazil squads this past year, but none of it proved enough to earn a spot on the plane to North America.

Joao Pedro of Brazil and Luka Vuskovic of Croatia battle for possession.

Did Neymar take Joao Pedro’s place?

From the 55-man preliminary list, Neymar’s inclusion had already generated significant debate, particularly after Estevao and Rodrygo were ruled out through injury. Cuts were always going to fall across every line of the squad, and while Thiago Silva and Andrey Santos were the names dropped from the defensive and midfield pools, it was Joao Pedro who was sacrificed from the forward positions.

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see also Carlo Ancelotti admits Neymar ‘will be important’ for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti was asked directly about the decision to leave him out and stood firmly behind his choice. “I understand that they say that European football is different, more intense, but you have to consider a lot of things. To play here (in Brazil) is very difficult; you have a tight schedule, trips, the heat… Obviously, I am sad for Joao Pedro, who for the season he made in Europe probably deserved to be in this list, but sadly, with all the consciousness, respect, and competence, we chose other players,” the Italian coach said.

The final forward group named by Ancelotti consists of Endrick, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan, Igor Thiago and Luiz Henrique. Of those, the players most suited to a central striking role comparable to Joao Pedro’s profile are Igor Thiago, the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season, Matheus Cunha, Endrick and Neymar, a group Ancelotti was willing to back over the Chelsea forward.

The irony is not lost given that Joao Pedro himself had publicly stated to TNT Sports Brasil that Neymar deserved to be at the World Cup and that the Santos star “represents what Messi is to Argentina” for Brazil. In the end, however, Neymar’s inclusion may well have come at the direct expense of his most vocal supporter.

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