Cristiano Ronaldo denied place in historic Saudi Pro League group after Al-Nassr captain’s remarkable run ends

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia rewriting records, breaking scoring milestones, and dominating headlines with Al-Nassr. Yet as the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season approaches its conclusion, the Portuguese superstar suddenly finds himself watching a remarkable personal streak come to an unexpected end.

For much of the campaign, Ronaldo appeared capable of adding another individual accolade to his growing collection. Instead, a dramatic late-season surge from two unexpected challengers transformed the Golden Boot race and denied the Al-Nassr forward a place in one of the league’s most exclusive historical groups.

The biggest twist came through the performances of Ivan Toney and Julian Quinones. The Al-Ahli striker produced an extraordinary run of goals late in the season, eventually climbing to the top of the standings with 31 league goals.

Quinones, meanwhile, emerged as one of the revelations of the season for Al-Qadsiah. The Mexican forward pushed Toney all the way after scoring 30 goals, turning what once looked like Ronaldo’s race into a two-man battle that barely involved the Portuguese star by the final weeks.

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Ronaldo’s remarkable streak finally ends

Despite another strong individual season with Al-Nassr, with one game to go, Ronaldo could only reach 26 league goals, leaving him behind both Toney and Quinones in the final standings. That outcome has officially ended one of the most impressive scoring streaks of his Saudi Pro League career.

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After winning the Golden Boot in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Ronaldo failed to capture the award for a third consecutive campaign. The missed opportunity carries additional significance because Ronaldo was chasing a rare piece of Saudi soccer history. Had he secured the top scorer award again, he would have joined a tiny group of players to win three straight Golden Boots in the Saudi top flight.

Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winners

The exclusive group Ronaldo narrowly missed

Only a handful of names have achieved that feat in Saudi soccer history. Omar Al Somah remains one of the best-known examples after winning three consecutive Golden Boots between 2014 and 2017 with Al-Ahli. Before him, Al-Nassr legend Majed Abdullah also accomplished the achievement during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Ronaldo now falls just short of joining that exclusive company.

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The disappointment feels even bigger considering how dominant he looked in earlier seasons. Ronaldo shattered records during the 2023-24 campaign by scoring 35 league goals, setting one of the greatest attacking seasons Saudi soccer has ever seen.