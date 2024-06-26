Barcelona are supposedly keeping an eye on Jaden Philogene of Hull City as they want to bolster their team with a new winger. Spanish media outlets have reported that they have already started negotiations to sign the 22-year-old English winger.

According to Relevo, Barcelona has already contacted Hull City regarding a potential transfer for Philogene, whose contract runs until 2026. While Nico Williams remains their primary target, the Catalan club views the 22-year-old English winger as a viable Plan B; should the acquisition of the Spanish international fall through.

The proposed deal would involve an initial loan with a purchase option, which would benefit the Blaugrana in FFP regulations. Also, it would allow them to evaluate the Englishman’s fit within their squad before committing to a permanent transfer.

The path from academy player to rising star

Jaden Philogene’s journey to becoming a sought-after player began when he joined Hull from Aston Villa in 2023. Despite not breaking into the first team, his stellar performances in the Championship have drawn the attention of several top European clubs; including Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona.

As a product of Aston Villa’s youth academy, he made six senior appearances for Villa, assisting two goals. During his time in Birmingham, he had loan spells at Stoke and Cardiff, where he made a notable impression. Then, he moved permanently to the MKM Stadium last year for $5.3 million, with the Lions retaining a buyback option.

Since joining the Tigers, Philogene has enjoyed an impressive season, recording 12 goals and six assists in 33 appearances. He has also made four appearances for England’s Under-21 side, scoring three goals. As a right-footed player, he excels on the left wing, utilizing his dribbling skills and goalscoring ability to catch the eye of scouts and clubs alike.

His talent was further highlighted when he scored a goal that became a Puskas Award contender. He scored an exquisite rabona that curled into the far corner of the net against Rotherham United. With two years remaining on his contract at Hull City and an option for a third, Philogene’s future is bright. Despite whether he stays in the Championship or makes a move to a top-tier European club.

Barcelona to turn to cheaper options like Jaden Philogene

Barcelona’s pursuit of Philogene aligns with their strategy to bolster their attack amidst uncertainties surrounding the futures of players like Ferran Torres and Raphinha. With financial constraints influencing their transfer decisions, the Blaugrana are exploring cost-effective options to enhance their squad depth and quality.

While the 22-year-old is not the top priority, he remains a strong candidate due to his impressive performance and potential for growth. The Catalan club has been linked with other young talents like Assane Diao and Jadon Sancho, but Philogene’s availability and lower cost make him an attractive option.

Jaden Philogene is the kind of player that Hansi Flick might need coming into the new season. Thus, If the agreements for other key targets fall through, the Catalans will likely instead think about a cheap move for Philogene.

PHOTOS: IMAGO