Copa America is coming back to… America! The United States of America, that is. 2024 will mark the very first time that an official edition of the prestigious South American tournament will take place in a non-CONMEBOL nation. And now you can download our 2024 Copa America bracket to get ready for the big event.

Copa America draw revealed

Recently in Miami, the draw for the 2024 Copa was conducted, setting the stage for the tournament which kicks off June 20th in Atlanta.

But while the placement of the 16 participants within the four groups is sorted, a few things are still to be determined. The two final CONCACAF spots in the tournament will be decided on March 23, 2024, in Frisco, TX. Canada will face Trinidad & Tobago, while Costa Rica will battle Honduras, with the two winners making the cut for the Copa. They’ll join the other four CONCACAF teams – Mexico, the USA, Panama, and Jamaica, as guest nations in the competition.

As for the groups, reigning champions Argentina will head up Group A along with Peru, Chile, and either Canada or Trinidad & Tobago. Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica make up Group B. The USMNT slots into Group C alongside Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia. And finally, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica/Honduras are in Group D.

The USA will have group-stage matches in Arlington, Atlanta, and Kansas City. Advancing out of Group C would send them to either Las Vegas or Phoenix for the quarterfinals.

Download your 2024 Copa America bracket

To help you prepare for the tournament, we’ve put together a printable PDF bracket which you can download here (or click the image above).

It lays out the group pairings and knockout stages of the competition so you can track the action next summer.

Second ever Copa in the US

2024 will be just the second time the Copa América tournament has taken place outside of South America. Both times, the host has been the United States. But the 2016 edition was a little different. The “Copa América Centenario” came just one year after the normal 2015 tournament in Chile. It was a special commemorative edition to celebrate the tournament’s 100th anniversary. So 2016 carries a bit of an asterisk.

However, 2024 is a full-blooded version of the tournament on the standard four-year rotation. Expanded from the usual twelve teams (all ten CONMEBOL nations plus two invited guests), 2024 will have sixteen teams similar to 2016. While nations from outside the Americas have been invited in past tournaments, this time all six additional teams are from CONCACAF. In addition, these teams are not invitees – they all had to qualify to earn their place this time.

The opening game will take place June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United of MLS and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. The final will be held at the Miami Dolphins’ home, Hard Rock Stadium, on July 14. Other dates and venues have yet to be announced.

Will it be a short drive from his current home address to the final for Messi and Argentina? We’ll have to wait and see.