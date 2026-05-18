Carlo Ancelotti admits Neymar ‘will be important’ for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti officially unveiled Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster on Monday at the Museu do Amanha, cementing Neymar’s highly anticipated inclusion in the squad. While granting the Santos forward the opportunity to keep his championship dream alive, the Italian manager admitted that Neymar “will be important” for the national team’s upcoming campaign.

During the post-announcement press conference, Ancelotti opened up about his decision to call up the veteran playmaker: “We evaluated Neymar throughout the year, and we saw that in the recent period he played with continuity, and that his physical condition improved. We believe that he is an important player; he is going to be an important player in this World Cup. He has the same role and obligation as all the other 25—the possibility of playing, of not playing, of being on the bench, of coming on—the exact same responsibility as the others.“

Questions also arose regarding the various factors that influenced the final selection. Beyond his current on-field form, an immense wave of pressure from both fans and teammates had kept the forward’s status at the center of a non-stop national debate for months.

Setting aside the tactical element, Ancelotti highlighted that the evaluation process was strictly focused on the medical data. “The evaluation throughout the year has been solely regarding the physical aspect. For Neymar, it has always been a physical issue. In the recent matches, he played with continuity.”

Neymar announced as part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

“He may have the opportunity to improve his physical condition during this period before the first game of the World Cup, but we believe that apart from this, his experience in this type of competition, the affection he has within the group, and also how he can create a better environment within the squad will help the team bring out its best,” he stated.

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When pressed on exactly how many minutes Neymar would log during the tournament, Ancelotti struck a more cautious tone. “He’ll play if he deserves to play. I have an idea on how the starting team could look today, but I have to analyze how the players train and check on their physical and mental condition before naming them to the starting XI.“

Where will Neymar play in Ancelotti’s Brazil?

Neymar is set to suit up for Ancelotti’s Brazil for the first time, but the looming question centers on where exactly he will fit on the pitch. During his prime years with Barcelona and PSG, the forward was a devastating threat down the left wing, but injuries and age mean that explosive, touchline-to-touchline speed is no longer his defining trait.

Asked about his tactical plans, Ancelotti confirmed that he views Neymar “as a forward in a centralized position,” meaning he will likely slot in behind a traditional striker as an advanced playmaker, or potentially operate as a false nine despite lacking the physical profile of a standard target man.

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During his current stint with Santos, Neymar has occasionally been penciled into the lineup as a number nine but rarely stays anchored to the penalty box. With the Peixe, his heat map shows heavy traffic cutting inside from the left into central pockets, a blueprint that allows Neymar to dictate the tempo and break down compact defenses rather than relying on pure counter-attacking pace.