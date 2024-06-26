Mexico captain Edson Alvarez is set to miss the remainder of Copa America 2024 due to a significant injury. The dynamic midfielder previously suffered the setback during his team’s opening match of the tournament. Alvarez fell to the turf while attempting to stop a counterattack by Jamaica on Saturday. There was immediate concern within the team due to it being a non-contact injury.

After the game, which resulted in a 1-0 win for Mexico, El Tri coach Jaime Lozano confirmed the issue was to Alvarez’s hamstring. Lozano, however, did not know the extent of the problem at the time. Nevertheless, the star took to social media on Wednesday to deliver the disappointing news.

“Unfortunately, my participation in Copa America has come to an end,” Alvarez said in a video released on X. “I have no words — the truth is that it is a hard blow for me because I had that dream as much as my teammates have it but sometimes these things happen in football, and I will have to learn and grow from all this.”

“But I wanted to let you know that I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done. Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and return as soon as possible.”

Multiple teams have expressed concern over field conditions at tournament

Many have already questioned field conditions during the early stages of Copa America 2024. Argentina described the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as a “trampoline” following their victory against Canada last week. Coaches for Chile and Peru then both complained about similar issues with the field at AT&T Stadium. Peru captain, Luis Advincula, also had to be substituted in the matchup with Achilles discomfort.

The surfaces in these two stadiums, as well as NRG Stadium, the arena where Alvarez suffered his injury, all typically feature artificial turf. However, Copa America officials essentially forced these stadiums to cover the fake surfaces with real grass. Although it has been seen as a better alternative, laying down sheets of grass on top of turf can still cause issues.

While it has not yet been determined, Alvarez’s non-contact injury may have been due to the makeshift playing field. Even though the players are playing on real grass, there are reportedly still drainage issues. This is due to water on the grass having nowhere to go, as concrete is directly under the surface.

El Tri can qualify for the quarterfinals with a win on Wednesday

Alvarez’s injury is a significant setback to Mexico in their quest for the Copa America title. El Tri has appeared in the competition 11 times in the past but has yet to hoist the trophy. The midfielder, just 26, racked up 80 caps for his country. El Tri recently named Alvarez as the team captain. Alvarez previously joined West Ham last summer, as the Mexican replaced Arsenal-bound superstar Declan Rice.

Mexico will attempt to soldier on at the tournament with defender Cesar Montes as their new captain. El Tri faces Venezuela in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night. SoFi Stadium also happens to be another American arena that will feature real grass on top of artificial turf.

PHOTOS: IMAGO