Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League era faces another big question as Jorge Jesus addresses Al-Nassr stay rumors after contract end

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may have just delivered Al-Nassr’s most important season in years, but uncertainty is already beginning to surround the future of the title-winning manager. After finally ending the club’s long wait for the Saudi Pro League crown, the veteran Portuguese coach has opened the door to several possible next steps, creating fresh questions about whether his time in Riyadh is truly over.

While Al-Nassr celebrates a historic campaign, speculation continues to grow around Jesus’ next move and whether Ronaldo could soon lose the coach who helped guide the club back to the top. Jorge Jesus officially announced his departure shortly after Al-Nassr secured the Saudi Pro League title with a dominant 4-1 victory over Damac. The 71-year-old tactician had arrived with one clear objective: help Cristiano Ronaldo finally lift a major trophy in Saudi Arabia.

He completed the mission emotionally on the final day of the season. Ronaldo scored twice in the decisive victory, while Al-Nassr finished two points clear of Al-Hilal to secure its first league title since 2019.

Days later, Jesus has reflected on his journey in Saudi soccer and has made it clear that he feels proud of what he achieved during his time in the country. “I feel that I fulfilled my mission in the best possible way during these three years in Saudi football, and I left a clear mark here because of what I achieved,” Jesus told Brazilian/Portuguese soccer channel Canal GOAT.

The Portuguese coach also admitted that he still feels the same hunger for success despite his long career in management. “Today I have the same ambition I had when I won my very first title,” he explained. “I intend to continue adding more achievements. I do not know whether this is a final goodbye to Saudi soccer or simply one last farewell in the world of football; nothing is certain,” the veteran boss admitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offers arriving from everywhere

The 71-year-old manager confirmed that interest in his services is already arriving from multiple directions. After winning another league title, the Portuguese coach remains one of the most sought-after managers on the market.“I am receiving offers from different teams, and fortunately, I have many good options for the 2026/27 season,” he revealed. “But I am not in a rush to make a final decision about which offer I will accept.”

Among the strongest rumors is the possibility of eventually taking charge of the Portugal national team after the 2026 World Cup. Jesus has previously described the Selecao role as one of his biggest ambitions.

Jorge Jesus, Head Coach of Al Nassr reacts

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also significant interest from Turkiye. Reports indicate that two of the country’s biggest clubs have already approached the coach, while speculation about a possible return to Fenerbahçe continues to intensify. Meanwhile, connections to South America have not disappeared either. Jesus confirmed he plans to spend time in Rio de Janeiro visiting close friends before deciding on his next challenge.

Al-Nassr pushes for stability

Despite the uncertainty, Al-Nassr is still trying to convince Jesus to continue leading the project. The club believes maintaining continuity could be essential after finally ending years of frustration in the title race.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keeping the same manager would also help preserve the chemistry developed between Ronaldo and the squad. Throughout the season, the Knight of Najd evolved into one of the league’s most dangerous attacking teams, driven by the experience of Ronaldo and the tactical structure implemented by Jesus.

The possibility of a dramatic U-turn, therefore, cannot be ruled out. Saudi reports continue to suggest discussions are ongoing behind the scenes, even after the coach publicly announced his departure.