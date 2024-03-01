Our Peru National Football Team TV Schedule has all the info on La Blanquirroja so you won’t miss a match.

Peru’s last golden age was in the 1970s and early 80s, when they qualified for 3 World Cups (1970, 1978, 1982) and won a Copa América in 1975, led by the sensational Teófilo “Nene” Cubillas – widely considered to be top Peruvian ever and one of the greatest players of all time.

It was a long drought for Peru, but things have turned around recently with a return to the World Cup in 2018 (narrowly missing in 2022, losing the intercontinental playoff on penalties), and fourth place or better finishes in four of the last five editions of the Copa América.

Despite the relatively empty trophy case, Peru boasts some of the most passionate supporters in the game, with stadiums packed with fans wearing their iconic white and red sash kits.

Where can I watch the Peru national football team match?

Friday, June 21 09:00 PM ET Peru vs. Chile ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Tuesday, June 25 07:00 PM ET Peru vs. TBD ( Copa América ) TBD TBD

Saturday, June 29 09:00 PM ET Argentina vs. Peru ( Copa América ) TBD TBD



First game: November 1, 1927 (loss vs. Uruguay in Lima)

Manager: Jorge Fossati

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1970)

Best Copa América Finish: Winners (1975)



Peru TV schedule and streaming links

Peru in Copa América 2024 can be found in English on the FOX Sports family of networks, with FOX holding the rights to that edition of the tournament.

An affordable way to get access to each of Peru’s major matches is through fuboTV. However, friendly matches can often appear on other streaming platforms, so check back here often to see the latest listings.

Watch Peru on fuboTV:

Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels

