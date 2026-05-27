Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr into world’s top 10 shirt sellers after Saudi Pro League title win, but still trails Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to shape soccer’s global conversation in very different parts of the world, but both superstars are still driving massive commercial success for their clubs. After a dramatic Saudi Pro League title-winning season, Al-Nassr has now achieved another milestone away from the pitch, while Inter Miami remains one of the biggest soccer brands on the planet thanks to Messi’s influence.

The latest figures have highlighted just how powerful Ronaldo’s impact remains in Saudi Arabia. From sold-out stadiums to enormous social media engagement, the Portuguese icon has transformed Al-Nassr into a globally recognized name since arriving in Riyadh in early 2023.

According to a study conducted by Euromericas Sport Marketing, Al-Nassr sold more than 1.2 million jerseys worldwide during the current season, a remarkable achievement for a club that only a few years ago had limited commercial visibility outside the Middle East. The report explained that Ronaldo’s arrival completely changed the club’s international profile.

His enormous fanbase helped turn the Al-Nassr shirt into a worldwide product, attracting supporters from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia. The Saudi club’s rise also coincided with one of its most successful seasons in recent years. Al-Nassr secured its first Saudi Pro League title since 2019 after defeating Damac 4-1 on the final day, finishing two points ahead of Al-Hilal.

The 41-year-old superstar played a decisive role in that title victory. He scored twice in the championship-clinching match and ended the campaign with 28 league goals, finally lifting his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia.

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Al-Nassr officially enters global top 10

The commercial rewards quickly followed the sporting success. According to Euromericas Sport Marketing, via Arab News, Al-Nassr officially ranks 10th in the world for soccer jersey sales, becoming the only Arab and Asian club included in the global top 10. That achievement placed the Saudi club ahead of several historic European sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

The report described it as evidence of the Saudi Pro League’s growing influence in world soccer. Real Madrid finished first globally with more than 3.13 million shirts sold, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain completed the top three. Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Flamengo, and Chelsea were also included among soccer’s commercial giants.

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Messi’s Inter Miami still far ahead

Despite Al-Nassr’s impressive rise, Inter Miami remained significantly ahead in the global rankings thanks to Lionel Messi’s enormous commercial power. The MLS club reportedly sold more than 2.1 million jerseys worldwide, placing it fifth overall.

Rank Club Jerseys Sold 1. Real Madrid 3.13 million 2. Barcelona 2.94 million 3. Paris Saint-Germain 2.54 million 4. Bayern Munich 2.3 million 5. Inter Miami 2.1 million 6. Boca Juniors 1.9 million 7. Manchester United 1.85 million 8. Flamengo 1.6 million 9. Chelsea 1.4 million 10. Al-Nassr 1.2 million

The comparison once again showed the extraordinary marketing influence Messi and Ronaldo continue to have, even outside Europe. Both players have transformed their clubs into global brands capable of competing commercially with soccer’s traditional powerhouses.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Much like Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Messi has elevated the visibility of MLS across international markets. The rivalry between the two legends has therefore expanded beyond goals and trophies. Their influence is now shaping global shirt sales, sponsorship opportunities, television audiences, and league popularity across different continents.