Andoni Iraola reportedly turned down AC Milan offer due to low transfer budget in Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led project

AC Milan had a disappointing end to the season, missing out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League. As a result, Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed, along with other officials, signaling a clear shift in the project. As the new leader of the team, the Rossoneri appeared to be targeting Andoni Iraola as their preferred option, as he would arrive as a free agent. However, the Spanish coach has reportedly rejected the Rossoneri due to the low transfer budget.

The Rossoneri have offered Andoni Iraola a contract until 2029, earning €4 million per season. After impressing at AFC Bournemouth, the Spaniard is considered one of the most promising coaches in Europe, seen as an ideal candidate for the sporting project. However, he also has strong offers from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite AC Milan’s project being quite attractive, Iraola has reportedly decided to reject Zlatan Ibrahimović’s offer. According to Bilbao Hiria, a Spanish media outlet, Andoni is surprised that such a historic club has a transfer budget only a third of what is offered by Crystal Palace, leading him to turn down the Italian side’s proposal. However, they are still attempting to reach an agreement, but are not in front race to secure his arrival.

Without access to the UEFA Champions League, AC Milan will be forced to reduce their transfer budget in the summer of 2026. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they would have only $117 million, needing to reinforce several areas such as right-back, forwards, and even wingers. With this in mind, Andoni Iraola would have very limited room for manoeuvre, making his squad transformation significantly more difficult.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, shakes hands with James Hill.

AC Milan may need major roster changes in the 2026-27 season

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan showed severe issues in their squad, with very limited rotation in several areas of the pitch. Unlike Massimiliano Allegri, head coach Andoni Iraola has consistently relied on a back four, a major shift that leaves the team without natural right-backs. In addition, the attack remains highly unproductive, with several players not at full fitness. For that reason, they may need a major overhaul for the 2026-27 season.

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see also Report: Rafael Leão may leave, while Christian Pulisic stays in AC Milan revamp led by Zlatan Ibrahimović

Both Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic have shown themselves to be difference-making wingers, offering dribbling and explosive pace changes. However, they lack reliable backups, as Christopher Nkunku failed to impress and Alexis Saelemaekers played more as a wing-back than a winger. In addition, Santiago Giménez did not provide enough guarantees, meaning a quality striker signing could be needed. With this in mind, a $117 million budget could prove quite limited.