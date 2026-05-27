Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

‘It will be painful for some guys’: Scaloni opens up on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Argentina are one of the few teams that have yet to confirm their 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the situation, explaining the process behind selecting the final roster.

“As always, it will be painful for some guys and joyful for others, but that’s the way it is,” Scaloni said about the decision to trim the roster from 55 to 26 players during an interview with DSports shared Wednesday on social media.

Since May 11, the day Argentina submitted their preliminary roster to FIFA, reports indicate the coaching staff has narrowed its consideration down to around 35 players. Now comes the final cut to determine the 26 names that will compete in the World Cup, although that decision has not yet been made.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The deadline set by FIFA is June 1, and Scaloni and his assistants intend to wait as long as possible. That is due to the large number of players dealing with physical issues — around 10 in total — including Lionel Messi.

Tweet placeholder

“We will confirm the roster in the coming days. We’ll wait until the very end to do it, honestly. I think it’s a decision that deserves that,” the head coach said regarding the timing of the final choice.

Advertisement
Argentina’s Scaloni says first reports on Lionel Messi injury are ‘not that bad’ 15 days before 2026 World Cup kickoff

see also

Argentina’s Scaloni says first reports on Lionel Messi injury are ‘not that bad’ 15 days before 2026 World Cup kickoff

Scaloni explains how he wants Argentina to play at the World Cup

In the same conversation, Lionel Scaloni was clear about the style he wants Argentina to display during the 2026 FIFA World Cup: “I want my players to respect the culture and tradition of this jersey: always try to have the ball and, when we don’t have it, try not to concede goals. Get angry when we don’t have the ball, encourage teammates.”

He also sent a message to Argentina’s fans. “People identify with the team when they see the players giving everything and feeling it the same way they do,” Scaloni said. “Every player who wears this jersey gives everything, and we will go to this World Cup the same way, leaving everything for this jersey, respecting our culture, tradition, and the people who will spend a lot of money traveling to support us.”

Key dates for Argentina ahead of the World Cup

No later than June 1, Lionel Scaloni must confirm the 26-player roster that will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From there, the team will travel to the United States for two friendly matches: June 6 against Honduras and three days later against Iceland. After that, Argentina will have a week off before opening their tournament against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina’s Scaloni says first reports on Lionel Messi injury are ‘not that bad’ 15 days before 2026 World Cup kickoff

Argentina’s Scaloni says first reports on Lionel Messi injury are ‘not that bad’ 15 days before 2026 World Cup kickoff

With only 15 days remaining for the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni claimed that the first reports on Lionel Messi's injury are "not that bad."

Scaloni to call up over 30 Argentina players for pre-World Cup US matches: Six names reportedly confirmed

Scaloni to call up over 30 Argentina players for pre-World Cup US matches: Six names reportedly confirmed

Lionel Scaloni is reportedly planning to bring more than 30 players to the United States for Argentina’s matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Scaloni’s unusual method for selecting Argentina’s World Cup squad, revealed by staff member Ayala

Scaloni’s unusual method for selecting Argentina’s World Cup squad, revealed by staff member Ayala

Roberto Ayala revealed details about the way Lionel Scaloni will decide Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s possible retirement leaves Lionel Scaloni emotional ahead of 2026 World Cup as Argentina boss reflects on Diego Maradona memories

Lionel Messi’s possible retirement leaves Lionel Scaloni emotional ahead of 2026 World Cup as Argentina boss reflects on Diego Maradona memories

Lionel Messi continues to dominate the conversation around Argentina as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, with Lionel Scaloni now facing growing questions about the future of his iconic captain.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo