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‘Something very serious happened for Xabi Alonso to leave like that,’ says former Real Madrid player Guti

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Guti played 15 years at Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesGuti played 15 years at Real Madrid

All the expectations surrounding Xabi Alonso’s arrival last year lasted just a few months, as Real Madrid dismissed him in January. After rumors about dressing room problems with some players, club icon Guti suggested there was a major issue in a conversation with Iker Casillas on “Bajo los palos”.

Guti said: Something very serious happened for Alonso to leave like that. Xabi was not a five-month or one-year project. He was a long-term project. Knowing Florentino, he does not make this kind of decision unless something serious and major happened. I think something strange happened in the dressing room for this to end like this.”

The former midfielder knows what he is talking about, as he came through Real Madrid’s youth system before reaching the first team, where he stayed for 15 years. His view also comes from an era when managers had more time to work before clubs dismissed them.

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Guti thinks this team lacks many things

Without question, this Real Madrid team is not the best by any means, with two years without a title being clear proof of that. Failing to be competitive in Spain and across Europe is something that alarms former players who won everything.

Guti and Casillas were teammates during the Galacticos era (Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

Guti and Casillas were teammates during the Galacticos era (Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

For the talented left-footed creator, the issues are not limited to the defensive side of the team, which is not very solid. He also sees major problems in attack, even with the stars available, when asked what this team lacks.

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Guti said: What doesn’t it lack? It’s a team that is missing many things. Defensively, it concedes too many goals. Offensively, almost all of its attacking production depends on Vinicius or Mbappé. Collectively, this team is lacking a lot.”

Guti on forming a cohesive group

The global nature of the sport means teams now have players from many nationalities, something the former player believes makes it harder to build a group. Guti said: Having more local players made the group stronger. When there are players from all over the world, it is very difficult to build a group. Before, it was easier.”

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