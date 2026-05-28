How to watch Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, May 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Everything is on the line at La Bombonera as Boca Juniors meet Universidad Catolica in a decisive Copa Libertadores showdown. Boca enters the match needing a win to secure a place in the Round of 16, while a draw would leave the Argentine side depending on help elsewhere and a loss would eliminate them from the tournament.
Universidad Catolica, meanwhile, sits atop Group D with 10 points and can clinch first place with a victory, while a draw could also be enough depending on the result between Cruzeiro and Barcelona SC. With knockout-stage implications and group supremacy at stake, fans can expect a tense battle they won’t want to miss.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.