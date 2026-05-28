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Christian Pulisic awaits new era as Milan’s manager shortlist emerges after Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli move

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

Christian Pulisic is preparing for another major change at Milan as the Serie A giant continues a dramatic rebuild behind the scenes. At the same time, his ex-coach Massimiliano Allegri appears set for a quick return to the dugout in Italy after a chaotic end to the season triggered one of the biggest managerial shake-ups in European soccer.

The situation has moved rapidly over the last few days following Milan’s collapse in the race for Champions League qualification. After the disappointing finish to the campaign, the club dismissed Allegri along with several key executives, leaving the Rossoneri searching for a completely new sporting structure ahead of next season.

Milan’s defeat against Cagliari on the final day effectively sealed the club’s sporting collapse and triggered sweeping changes at San Siro. The Rossoneri not only missed out on the Champions League but also lost stability across almost every level of the club hierarchy.

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The Italian newspaper Quotidiano Sportivo described the situation as a ‘race against time’ as Milan now searches for a new chief executive, sporting director, technical director, and head coach simultaneously. That uncertainty has complicated discussions with several managerial candidates.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

For Pulisic, who remained one of Milan’s most reliable attacking players during the season, the coming weeks could define the direction of the club’s future. The United States international is expected to remain central to Milan’s plans regardless of who ultimately takes charge.

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Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s true stance on his future as club prepares ruthless squad overhaul after UEFA Champions League heartbreak

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Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s true stance on his future as club prepares ruthless squad overhaul after UEFA Champions League heartbreak

Milan’s leading candidates finally emerge

The identities of Milan’s main targets have now become clearer. The leading names linked with the job include Mauricio Pochettino, Matthias Jaissle, Oliver Glasner, and Xavi Hernandez.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola had initially shown strong openness toward the Milan project after meetings with the previous management structure. However, the uncertainty surrounding the club and growing interest from Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen appear to have changed the situation significantly.

That development forced the Rossoneri to intensify discussions with alternative options. Among them is Mauricio Pochettino, who currently manages the United States national team and already has a relationship with Pulisic from international soccer.

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Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of United States.

Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of United States.

As per The Athletic, Milan representatives held talks with Pochettino before the US national team’s World Cup preparations began. The Argentine coach reportedly remains appreciated by Milan owner Gerry Cardinale, especially because of his experience at Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham.

Another major name involved in the reshuffle is Ralf Rangnick. The Austria national team coach has reportedly been discussed internally as a candidate for Milan’s technical leadership role, which could significantly influence the coaching appointment. La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Rangnick’s preferred managerial option is Matthias Jaissle, the current Al-Ahli coach.

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The 38-year-old German has built a growing reputation after successful spells with Salzburg and Al-Ahli, where he won the AFC Champions League. Jaissle’s connection with the Red Bull soccer structure also reportedly strengthens his relationship with Rangnick. Milan views him as a modern coach capable of developing younger players while maintaining an aggressive tactical identity.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly told Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and three stars they are out of Allegri’s AC Milan plans

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Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly told Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and three stars they are out of Allegri’s AC Milan plans

Allegri close to Napoli move after Conte exit

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has now reached a verbal agreement with Allegri over a two-year contract. Negotiations reportedly accelerated quickly, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis pushing decisively to secure the experienced Italian coach ahead of other candidates.

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The reports add that lawyers and club officials had already started preparing the paperwork needed to complete the move. Allegri is still expected to resolve the final details of his contractual situation with Milan before the appointment becomes official.

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Napoli had also considered Vincenzo Italiano for the role after Antonio Conte’s departure, but Allegri eventually emerged as the preferred choice. His trophy-winning history in Serie A, including league titles with both Milan and Juventus, reportedly convinced the Partenopei that he was the safest option to lead the next project. The Italian coach would arrive with enormous expectations after guiding elite clubs throughout his career.

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The Naples side believes his experience managing pressure and title races could help maintain the momentum built during Conte’s spell at the club. Corriere dello Sport also reported that the 28-year-old had already spoken directly with De Laurentiis and reached a preliminary agreement before the final push in negotiations. The deal is expected to run for two seasons, with an option for an additional year.

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