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Ralf Rangnick reportedly set conditions to accept AC Milan offer to become sporting director

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of Austria, talks to the media.
© Christian Hofer/Getty ImagesRalf Rangnick, Head Coach of Austria, talks to the media.

AC Milan began the 2025–26 season in great form, staying close to the top of the Serie A standings. However, they suffered a drop in performance that exposed the roster, causing them to miss out on qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Following this, the front office decided to dismiss Igli Tare as sporting director. As an immediate replacement, Ralf Rangnick reportedly emerges as the clear candidate, setting clear conditions to sign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have set their sights on Ralf Rangnick as their sporting director. With his contract as Austria’s head coach set to expire in July 2026, he could join the club as a free agent after the World Cup. However, he has set certain conditions: Having full control over the head coach appointment, rebuilding the scouting department, overhauling the youth academy, and bringing in his own staff.

Even though Rangnick may not be very well known, he has proven to be a highly transformative figure. During his time with the Red Bull GmbH soccer structure, he emerged as the leader of German “gegenpressing,” transforming the reality of the group’s clubs and turning them into competitive teams. Holding the role now occupied by Jürgen Klopp, the German manager excelled in impressive fashion, building competitive long-term projects.

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In case the Rossoneri reached an agreement on a contract with Ralf Rangnick, he would certainly lead the entire soccer structure of the team. With him at the helm, the Italian side could create a competitive system based on betting on young talent, saving millions in investment. Moreover, they could consolidate stars to lead the project in the long term, something that would boost AC Milan.

Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of Austria, interacts with his player, Nicolas Seiwald.

Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of Austria, interacts with his player, Nicolas Seiwald.

Rangnick’s blueprint could reshape AC Milan’s identity

Over the last decade, AC Milan have become a team without a clearly defined playing identity. As a result, each coach or sporting director has pursued a different strategy, meaning there is no continuity and the sporting project cannot develop properly. Under Ralf Rangnick, the Rossoneri would gain a clear identity, one through which transfers are consolidated and coaching decisions are made, helping to avoid millions in losses.

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Whether Matthias Jaissle or Oliver Glasner arrives as the new coach, AC Milan would adopt an offensive playing identity based on high, constant pressing, commonly known as “gegenpressing.” Whether the new coach succeeds or not, the project would continue along the same path, only adjusting certain roles. In addition, transfers may not be a problem for the next coach, as the same playing philosophy would be maintained.

To achieve all these changes, the Rossoneri would need to grant full powers to Ralf Rangnick, placing clear trust in his sporting decisions. With this, Gerry Cardinale or Zlatan Ibrahimović could have little to no influence, leaving the German in charge. Although it is a highly risky decision, Ralf has proven capable of transforming entire projects, making his appointment seem almost a certainty.

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