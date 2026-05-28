How to watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, May 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Cruzeiro enter the final Copa Libertadores group-stage match with its Round of 16 hopes on the line. The Brazilian side earned a valuable draw against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera and now sits on 8 points.
They know a win over eliminated Barcelona SC would secure qualification — and could even send Cruzeiro to the top of the group depending on the game between Boca Juniors and Universidad Catolica. With Barcelona SC playing only for pride, all the pressure will be on Cruzeiro in a decisive clash fans won’t want to miss.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.