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Report: Carlo Ancelotti to part ways with son and Brazil assistant Davide amid Lille negotiations

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Davide Ancelotti is Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Brazil.
© Alexandre Schneider/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesDavide Ancelotti is Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Brazil.

While Brazil prepare to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti has part of his attention focused on the future of his son and assistant, Davide, who is reportedly in advanced talks with Lille.

Davide Ancelotti is close to becoming the new manager of LOSC Lille,” RMC Sport reported on Thursday. “After exploring other options, Lille president Olivier Letang was persuaded by the 36-year-old coach’s profile, despite his lack of personal experience.”

The French side is searching for a new head coach following the departure of Bruno Genesio, who left the club after two years in charge and positive results. In 2024-25, Lille finished fifth in Ligue 1 and secured a place in the UEFA Europa League, while last season they finished third, earning qualification for the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

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The first major challenge for Davide Ancelotti

The possibility of managing Lille in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League would represent a huge challenge for Davide Ancelotti, if the reports are confirmed and negotiations reach a final agreement.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, chats with his assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, chats with his assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

He has extensive experience as his father’s assistant, accompanying him during the most recent stages of his career at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid before arriving with Brazil. However, his experience as a head coach is far more limited.

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Vinicius discloses Carlo Ancelotti’s strategy for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Davide Ancelotti’s first — and so far only — experience as a team’s head coach came last year, when he managed Botafogo in Brazil between July and December. His record included 15 wins, 11 draws, and 7 losses, with a 45% win rate.

The World Cup with Brazil remains the priority

Beyond these negotiations with Lille, any potential agreement would also need to consider Davide Ancelotti’s immediate situation. As one of Carlo’s assistants, he is currently preparing for a massive challenge: the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Brazil will attempt to win a sixth title after a 24-year drought.

Before that, the national team still has two friendlies ahead: against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6, both in the United States. Once those matches are completed, Brazil will turn their attention to their tournament opener against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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