Chile is a founding member of CONMEBOL, and is the second-oldest federation in South America.

Where can I watch the Chile match?

First game: May 27, 1910 (Loss vs. Argentina in Buenos Aires)

Manager: Eduardo Berizzo

Best World Cup finish: Third (1962)

Best Copa America Finish: Winners (2015, 2016)

Chile TV schedule and streaming links

For Copa América and the FIFA World Cup (if Chile qualifies for 2026), FOX Sports hold the English language rights.

On the Spanish side, TUDN/Univision are were you can catch Copa matches, while the World Cup features on Telemundo and Peacock.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying can be found on Fubo in the United States.

Friendlies are tougher to nail down, as location and opponent can place games on various channels.

Fubo carries the entire FOX family of channels and Telemundo, so it’s a good choice to get the best coverage possible of Chile games.

Chile History

The Federación de Fútbol de Chile was founded in 1895. The first match of the national team took place in 1910, and the nation was one of the four founding members of CONMEBOL, alongside Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. These four contested the first South American Championship – today known as Copa América, in 1916.

Chile also participated in the first ever World Cup in 1930, held in neighboring Uruguay. The nation also holds two dubious World Cup firsts: the first ever missed penalty kick in a World Cup (1930), and the first red card in a World Cup (1974).

An incident during a 1990 World Cup qualifying game led to Chile being banned from the qualifiers for 1994. Keeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury from a thrown firework, and the team left the pitch in protest. It turned out the player was never hit, Chile was given a forfeit in the game, and Rojas banned for life (the ban was later lifted).

In more positive happenings, Chile hosted the 1962 World Cup, and placed third. This was their best finish ever in the tournament. In their most recent of nine World Cup appearances – 1998, 2010, and 2014 – Chile made the round of 16.

Chile won back-to-back Copa América titles in 2015 and 2016. 2015 was as hosts of the traditional tournament, and 2016 was the special expanded “Centenario” edition held in the United States.

The aging, but active, players Gary Medel, Alexis Sánchez, Claudio Bravo and Arturo Vidal top the all-time caps list for Chile. The aforementioned Sánchez is the all-time goals leader for La Roja.

