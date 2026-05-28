Christian Pulisic learns Milan’s true stance on his future as club prepares ruthless squad overhaul after UEFA Champions League heartbreak

Christian Pulisic now finds himself at the center of a dramatic summer rebuild after Milan’s painful collapse at the end of the Serie A season. The Rossoneri failed to secure a UEFA Champions League place in the final round, triggering one of the biggest internal shake-ups the club has seen in years.

The fallout arrived almost immediately after Milan’s 2-1 defeat against Cagliari, a result that transformed what once looked like a promising campaign into a disaster. Ownership reacted with extraordinary force, removing head coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, CEO Giorgio Furlani, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada in a single sweeping decision.

The Serie A outfit entered the final weekend needing only a point to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. Instead, the club surrendered a lead at San Siro and watched its entire project unravel in front of its own supporters. In an official statement, ownership described the season as an “unequivocal failure.”

The statement added: “It is now time for change and a comprehensive reorganization of football operations.” The decision marked the beginning of what many in Italy expect to be a massive rebuild across every level of the club. Owner Gerry Cardinale and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are now leading the restructuring process as Milan searches for a new coach, sporting director, and executive leadership team.

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The club’s instability has already created uncertainty around several important players. Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, Adrien Rabiot, and others have all been linked with possible exits as Milan attempts to recover financially and competitively after missing out on Europe’s biggest competition.

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see also Christian Pulisic awaits new era as Milan’s manager shortlist emerges after Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli move

Christian Pulisic’s difficult season under the spotlight

Pulisic’s own campaign reflected Milan’s wider struggles during the second half of the season. After starting brilliantly with eight goals and two assists in his first 11 matches, the American forward suffered a dramatic drop in production.

The 27-year-old finished a staggering 21 matches without scoring, the longest drought of his professional career. His last goal reportedly came against Verona in December 2025, and questions quickly emerged regarding his long-term role at San Siro.

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Despite the difficult stretch, the American ace remained one of the most important figures in the squad. The United States captain continued to attract attention because of his commercial value, leadership role, and importance ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

The uncertainty surrounding the team’s tactical direction also affected him heavily. Apparently, the club’s attacking structure failed to complement his strengths, especially after Milan moved away from using a traditional center-forward system.

see also ‘I’d be very worried’: Pulisic’s form raises concern for USMNT legend Donovan ahead of World Cup

Milan’s real stance on Pulisic finally emerges

While several major names could leave Milan this summer, Christian Pulisic is reportedly viewed as untouchable by owner Gerry Cardinale. That revelation has now become one of the clearest signals about the club’s plans for the future.

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According to Calciomercato, Cardinale privately told selected journalists that Pulisic was among the few players who “gave everything” during the failed season. The report also claimed the ownership sees the American international as central to the next project.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

The situation reportedly created internal tension earlier in the season. Calciomercato stated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic personally reassured Pulisic about his future after disagreements reportedly emerged with Allegri over the player’s role in the squad. Now, with Allegri gone and the Swede’s influence growing again, Milan’s direction appears much clearer.

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Cardinale reportedly wants Pulisic to remain at Milan without a doubt, even as the club prepares for widespread changes elsewhere in the squad. That commitment could soon lead to fresh contract discussions. The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027, although Milan also holds an option to extend it until 2028.