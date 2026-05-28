Luka Modric reportedly offered Real Madrid return, but in a very different role under Florentino Pérez

Luka Modrić become an undisputed starter at AC Milan. Despite arriving as a veteran, he took control of the midfield, becoming a guaranteed starter for Massimiliano Allegri. Following this, the Rossoneri are pushing to renew the Croatian veteran, but he appears close to retirement after the 2026 World Cup. With this in mind, he supposedly has the door open to return to Real Madrid under Florentino Pérez.

According to Tomás Roncero, via Diario AS, Florentino Pérez keeps the door open for Luka Modrić’s return to Real Madrid. Considering his intention to retire, the Croatian veteran has the opportunity to return to the los Blancos in any executive role he wishes. With this, he could join other former players such as Roberto Carlos or Iker Casillas, who are in different positions within the club.

Despite Los Blancos’ interest on him, Modrić could not rule out extending his contract for at least one more season with AC Milan. Given his veteran status, he could be key in facilitating a generational transition in midfield, allowing players such as Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci to step in gradually. Therefore, his return to Real Madrid in an executive role is not fully defined, leaving his future to be decided after the 2026 World Cup.

Not only could Luka Modrić return to Real Madrid, but also Toni Kroos. José Félix Díaz, a journalist considered very close to the club, revealed in Diario AS that Florentino Pérez wants the German legend to become part of the club’s sporting structure. In the middle of the presidential elections against Enrique Riquelme, the current president could gain significant electoral momentum with both legends included in the structure of his project.

Luka Modric of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Modric’s next move may depend on AC Milan and 2026 World Cup

As one of the most important players for the Rossoneri, Luka Modrić has the door open to extend his contract for one more season. After playing 2,864 minutes under Massimiliano Allegri, he proved to be fully capable of continuing to shine for a longer period. However, the veteran could make a decision regarding his professional future depending on the 2026 World Cup and his performances.

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As a true veteran, Luka could evaluate his future year by year. If he manages to shine with Croatia in the tournament, the Rossoneri could move closer to keeping him for one more season. However, this would depend on the sporting project, as a strong partnership between the coach and sporting director would be crucial. In addition, they may need key reinforcements in positions to convince the Croatian to continue in order to win trophies.