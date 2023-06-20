West Ham United have been a fixture at the top of English game since joining the Football League in 1919. One of eight clubs to have never fallen below the second division level, West Ham have spent 63 of 95 league seasons in the top flight. Despite this longevity in the upper tiers, they have never won a first division title.

But even with the relatively bare trophy case, being a Premier League club based in London makes you a highly visible institution, and West Ham’s claret and blue shirt is one of the most recognizable in the game.

We’ve put together this West Ham TV schedule to make it easier to find The Irons on a screen near you.

West Ham United TV Schedule and Streaming Links

West Ham United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1895 (as Thames Ironworks, relaunched as West Ham United in 1900)

Stadium: London Stadium

Manager: David Moyes

English top-flight titles: 0 (Highest finish: 3rd – 1985/86)

FA Cup titles: 3

Where to find West Ham United on TV

Oftentimes West Ham games can be found USA Network or NBC as part of its Premier League coverage each weekend. When not one of the featured matches, those Premier League games can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid streaming service. FA Cup and League Cup games featuring Newcastle can be found on ESPN/ESPN+, while UEFA competitions stream on Paramount+.

With the development of cord-cutting and streaming, you do not need cable to watch USA or NBC. Fubo and Peacock Premium together provide every EPL game each weekend. Plus, there are also on-demand recorded games on these services.

Watch West Ham on Fubo:

West Ham United Kits

West Ham United history

West Ham have historically been a middling side in the Premier League/First Division. That’s still been the case since they moved from the Boleyn Ground to the London Olympic Stadium in 2016, but in that timeframe they have appeared in three editions of the UEFA Europa League, making the semifinals in 2022. They’ve also reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham were founded in 1895 as “Thames Ironworks F.C.”, by a foreman of the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company. This is how they acquired the nickname “Hammers”. The club commemorates their origins with tiny “TIW” letters on the rivet hammers in their current crest design. The shield shape of the current crest is said to be the cross section of the HMS Warrior, the most famous ship built by the Ironworks. The club adopted the name West Ham United in 1900.

From 1904 through 2016, West Ham played at the Boleyn Ground. The stadium got its name due to proximity to the Green Street House, also known as Boleyn Castle, which had a close association to Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII. Prior to moving to London Stadium, West Ham’s badge featured an image of the building. The stadium was also known as Upton Park, after the neighborhood in which it was located in East London.

Hammers steeped in history

One element of West Ham that is well-known, for both good and bad, are their supporters. Their famous anthem “I’m forever blowing bubbles” rings out at the ground before each match. West Ham are one of the clubs most closely tied with hooliganism and violence, particularly at its height in the 1970s and 80s. Organized fan groups would engage in antagonistic behavior with groups from rival clubs, and even sometimes with groups that also supported West Ham. Though not nearly as prevalent as in years past, this hooliganism remains associated with the club, and was the subject of the 2005 Elijah Wood film, Green Street.

Their biggest historic rivals are Millwall F.C., who play just under four miles away at The Den, on the south side of the River Thames. Unlike most fierce rivalries, and despite their close proximity, the two clubs play each other relatively infrequently. They have faced off in league and cup competitions only 39 times since 1916. This is due to the two clubs having only spent 12 seasons in the same division of the Football League during that time. They last played each other in the 2011/12 Championship season.

Despite never having won a first division title, West Ham have been key figures in English football. Three members of the 1966 World Cup winning England side played with West Ham at the time. Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, and Martin Peters all started the final and accounted for all four of England’s goals – with Hurst scoring the only hat trick ever in a World Cup final. In addition to those three, other notable Hammers over the years include Billy Bonds, Trevor Brooking, Paolo Di Canio, Carlos Tevez, Frank Lampard (junior and senior), and Alvin Martin.

Club honors

West Ham’s biggest achievements to date are three FA Cups (1964, 75, and 80), and one European Cup Winners’ Cup (1965). Surprisingly, West Ham have won a league title in the United States. The International Soccer League was played in the US from 1960-1965, and was populated primarily with guest clubs from Europe, South America, Mexico and Canada. West Ham were champions in 1963, with Bobby Moore named the MVP.

Generally speaking, the World Soccer Talk Premier League TV schedule tracks the channel and time for all of the competition’s games. The Hammers are sure to be a club worth tracking in the coming years, and that source has all the necessary information.

West Ham news and feature articles

