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Why Kolo Muani is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Randal Kolo Muani of France.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesRandal Kolo Muani of France.

For a third consecutive edition, France emerge as a top contender for the World Cup. Under head coach Didier Deschamps, they have completed a highly competitive generational transition, retaining top-level stars such as Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé. However, head coach has also left out players who were part of the 2022 squad, with Kolo Muani being a notable absence in attack.

Kolo Muani has been left out of France’s roster for the 2026 World Cup due to tactical decisions. Despite having played for Tottenham Hotspur, he has not managed to establish as one of the team’s top scorers. In the 41 matches he has played, he has only managed to score 5 goals and provide 4 assists, disappointing many. Not being in his best form, head coach Didier Deschamps has decided to rely on players in better condition.

After his inconsistent performances, Kolo Muani’s future does not seem entirely clear. Despite having played for Tottenham Hotspur on loan, they are reportedly determined not to sign him permanently, sending him back to PSG. Upon his return, head coach Luis Enrique does not seem to count on him, so he is reportedly close to joining Juventus.

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Despite Hugo Ekitike’s injury, Randal Kolo Muani did not return to France for the 2026 World Cup. In his most recent games with Les Bleus, he was quite disappointing, coming off the bench against Brazil and playing only 27 minutes against Colombia. His last two 90-minute games with the national team were in October and November 2024 in the UEFA Nations League. If he manages to regain his stability, he could compete for a place at UEFA Euro 2028.

Randal Kolo Muani of France runs with the ball.

Randal Kolo Muani of France runs with the ball.

Who has taken Kolo Muani spot in France’s 2026 World Cup roster?

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, France head coach Didier Deschamps has decided to carry out a revolution, incorporating Michael Olise and Désiré Doué as the focal points of the attack. While Hugo Ekitike was expected to be a key part of the team, he suffered a serious injury. With that situation, Randal Kolo Muani seemed to emerge as the ideal replacement for the squad. However, he was not included, leaving the spot to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

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Unlike Kolo Muani, Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the best forwards in the Premier League. Despite having knee issues, he played 32 matches, scoring 12 goals with Crystal Palace. Because of this, he took his place as the backup striker to Mbappé, who remains the starter. However, he cannot play as a right winger, so Maghnes Akliouche was called up to cover both wings or the attacking midfield role as a backup.

If Randal Kolo Muani wants to return to France, he needs to find a team where he can be a regular starter. In addition, he would need to recover the goal-scoring prowess he had at Eintracht Frankfurt. However, he faces direct competition from Hugo Ekitike, who is emerging as one of the fixed players of the future in attack due to his strong current form at Liverpool.

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