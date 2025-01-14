Ruben Amorim is navigating his first transfer window as Manchester United manager following his appointment in November 2024. Known for his disciplined tactics, Amorim has been targeting specific players to fit his system. However, Juventus has reportedly outmaneuvered United to secure one of his top targets, a $100M Paris Saint-Germain signing, on loan.

Facing restrictions under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), United had to prioritize cost-effective deals. Randal Kolo Muani, struggling for minutes at PSG, appeared to be an ideal option for a loan move. However, stalled negotiations gave Juventus the upper hand in the race for the French striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus has agreed to a six-month loan deal for Kolo Muani, covering the player’s full salary. The medical is expected to take place this week, after which the Serie A club will officially announce the signing.

Despite being reluctant to talk about Kolo Muani, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is still looking forward to strengthen the squad: “Until deals are formalized, we cannot discuss other players, but we are working on various profiles to strengthen the squad and improve its quality. We are confident and aim to give the coach additional options, especially considering the absences we’ve had to contend with so far,” he stated according to Gazzetta dello Sport

After Lionel Messi and Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain, the club invested heavily in Kolo Muani, signing him from Eintracht Frankfurt for €95M (approximately $100M). However, under Luis Enrique, the Frenchman struggled to deliver, leading to his exclusion from the regular lineup. A loan move was deemed the best solution for both player and club to reignite his form.

Manchester United misses out Kolo Muani

Manchester United had also shown strong interest in Kolo Muani, hoping to bolster their attacking options. With Rasmus Hojlund as their primary striker and uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s future, the Frenchman seemed like a perfect fit for Amorim’s plans.

However, financial constraints proved to be a significant hurdle for United. According to Romano, the club remained in contact with PSG but was unable to proceed due to Marcus Rashford staying at Old Trafford. Rashford’s continued presence meant United couldn’t offload a significant portion of their wage bill, a move that would have been key to funding Kolo Muani’s salary.



Juventus, on the other hand, was able to act swiftly. Competing in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, the Italian giants committed to covering Kolo Muani’s full salary, convincing both PSG and the player to finalize the deal and leaving Manchester United empty-handed.