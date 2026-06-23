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How Croatia’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The loser of this match gets eliminated from the competition
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesThe loser of this match gets eliminated from the competition

In Group L of the 2026 World Cup, the second round of matches concludes with Croatia and Panama both looking for their first points of the competition after England drew with Ghana earlier in the day.

This may be the best opportunity for Croatia to show what they can do on the field after a disappointing debut in which they lost 4-2 to England. Even with the quality in their squad, they need to win this match to reach the final day with a little less pressure.

Panama were moments away from earning a valuable draw against Ghana, but a painful defeat in stoppage time left them with little room for error in the race to reach the next round. Those results left England on 4 points (+2), Ghana on 4 points (+1), Panama on 0 points (-1) and Croatia on 0 points (-2).

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How Croatia’s win vs Panama impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

If Croatia beat Panama, they would put themselves back into contention for a place in the next round. They would sit one point behind England and Ghana, knowing that a win in their final match would put them in the knockout round. Panama would be eliminated.

Croatia lost their first match (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Croatia lost their first match (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

How Croatia’s draw vs Panama impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

If Croatia draw with Panama, both teams would move to 1 point. That result would leave them needing a victory in the final round to have a chance of advancing. A draw would also create the possibility of all four teams finishing on 4 points if Croatia and Panama win their final matches.

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Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

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Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

How Croatia’s loss vs Panama impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

A loss to Panama would leave Croatia on 0 points after two matches while Panama would move to 3. Panama could still dream of reaching the next round, while Croatia would be automatically eliminated.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

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The match between Panama and Croatia in Group L of the 2026 World Cup has Luka Modric from the beginning.

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What is Panama’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Croatia?

Panama have managed to build a successful project ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, they were defeated by Ghana in their debut. After that, they have lost some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of the match against Croatia.

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