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Is James Rodriguez playing? Colombia vs DR Congo confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.

Colombia is facing DR Congo on Tuesday, June 23rd, for Matchday 2 of Group K for the 2026 World Cup at the Guadalajara Stadium. With the chance to secure qualification to the round of 32 with a positive result, the presence of captain and star James Rodriguez turned into one of the major questions among fans.

James Rodriguez has been included in the starting XI for the clash against DR Congo. After playing 72 minutes in the World Cup opener against Uzbekistan, the midfielder has had enough rest and took part in the training sessions, positioning him to be part of the main lineup for coach Nestor Lorenzo.

The Cafeteros head to the game after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in the first round, with Luis Diaz being the star for Colombia. On the other hand, DR Congo scratched a 1-1 draw against Portugal, positioning them as a tough opponent to play against.

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Already qualified after a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal sits at the top of the group with 4 points while Colombia, with one game in hand, sits second with 3. A positive result for the Cafeteros in Mexico would put the national team in a clash to claim first place of Group K for Matchday 3.

James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias and players of Colombia applaud fans.

James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias and players of Colombia applaud fans.

James Rodriguez looking for two World Cup records with Colombia

After an inconsistent tenure at MLS side Minnesota United, James Rodriguez has still reached his personal goal of being fit to be part of Colombia’s national team for the 2026 World Cup. While he turned into the Colombian player with the most editions played (3), drawing the records of Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincon, he is in place to claim two more records for himself.

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Colombia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with DR Congo

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Colombia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with DR Congo

With James playing against DR Congo, he’ll reach 10 World Cup games, reaching the marks of Valderrama and Rincon once again, meaning that an eventual appearance against Portugal would make him claim the top spot. On the other hand, delivering one more assist would make Rodriguez reach Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s mark of 5 assists in the World Cup, the most out of any Colombian player in history.

Confirmed lineups for Colombia and DR Congo

Colombia’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Claudio Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gonzalo Puerta; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Javier Suarez.
Head coach: Nestor Lorenzo.

DR Congo’s confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Lionel Mpasi Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku; Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.
Head coach: Sebastian Desabre.

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