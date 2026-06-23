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What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesEldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.

Portugal and Uzbekistan meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group K battle with both national teams searching for a result that could define their tournament journey. Uzbekistan’s newly revealed FIFA ranking adds extra excitement ahead of their second group-stage match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Houston.

The match arrives at a difficult moment for both teams. Portugal entered the game under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, while Uzbekistan suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colombia in its first-ever World Cup appearance, but showed enough quality to suggest it could create problems.

The match against Portugal carries huge emotional importance for Uzbekistan, which is experiencing the World Cup stage for the first time. Fans who once supported traditional giants such as Brazil, Spain, or Portugal are now watching their own national team compete against the world’s best.

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The defeat against Colombia was painful, but Uzbekistan showed resilience. After falling behind, the national team fought back through Fayzullaev’s historic equaliser before Colombia’s quality eventually decided the match. “When a small team like ours has worked as we worked today, to lose 3-1 is too much,” head coach Fabio Cannavaro said after the game.

cannavaro uzbekistan world cup

Head coach Fabio Cannavaro of Uzbekistan speaks during the training and press conference of Uzbekista

Cannavaro, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has encouraged his players to show more courage against the Selecao das Quinas. The challenge will be enormous, but Uzbekistan knows that another strong performance could change how the world views the team.

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Uzbeikstan’s current FIFA ranking before Portugal clash revealed

Uzbekistan has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 World Cup after making history by qualifying for its first-ever tournament. The national team arrived on the global stage with growing confidence after years of development, and its progress has been reflected in its international standing.

Before the World Cup began, Uzbekistan was ranked 50th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings with 1458.73 points, marking one of the highest positions in the country’s history. However, ahead of the clash with Portugal, the White Wolves have moved down to 54th place with 1444.48 points, dropping four positions after the opening tournament results.

TeamFIFA Ranking Before World CupCurrent FIFA RankingFIFA Points
Portugal7th9th (-2)1,755.09
Uzbekistan50th54th (-4)1,444.48
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Despite the ranking change, Uzbekistan remains one of Asia’s most improved soccer nations. The team currently sits among the top-ranked sides in the Asian Soccer Confederation and has become the leading force from Central Asia.

The rise has been supported by a strong generation of players, including Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and attacking talent Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who scored Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup goal against Colombia. Their emergence has helped transform soccer expectations inside the country.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev #22 of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev #22 of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.

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Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Historic meeting

The match will also mark a new chapter between the two nations. Portugal and Uzbekistan have never faced each other in a senior international match, making this World Cup clash their first competitive meeting.

For Portugal, victory would put the team in a much stronger position to qualify for the knockout stage and ease the pressure surrounding Martinez’s squad. For Uzbekistan, a positive result would represent another historic moment after finally reaching the World Cup.

The ranking gap shows the difference in experience between the two teams, but Uzbekistan’s journey to the tournament has already proven that it cannot be underestimated. Against Portugal, the White Wolves will

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