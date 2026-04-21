Hugo Ekitike’s replacement decided as Liverpool reportedly chase Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival

Amid a disappointing season, Hugo Ekitike had emerged as one of Liverpool’s standout players. Scoring 17 goals and providing six assists, the Frenchman secured a starting role. However, he suffered an Achilles injury that will sideline him for almost the entire 2026–27 season. As a result, the Reds are reportedly pursuing an attacking reinforcement, with Randal Kolo Muani emerging as the leading candidate.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds have decided to pursue the signing of a striker to cover Hugo Ekitike’s absence, with the forward expected to be sidelined for more than nine months, missing almost the entire 2026–27 season. As a result, they have set their sights on Randal Kolo Muani, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur but belongs to PSG. With no place in the French side, he could move to Anfield, where he could play a prominent role.

While Liverpool remain interested in Kolo Muani, he is also being closely monitored by Juventus, as his performances for the team have impressed them, as per Calciomercato. However, they reportedly haven’t made a move for the Frenchman yet, as they’re focused on renewing Dusan Vlahovic’s contract. Given this, Randal could find a spot on Arne Slot’s team, playing as part of a two-man attack with Alexander Isak or as right winger.

Kolo Muani emerges as an interesting profile in the Premier League

Randal Kolo Muani has not stood out as one of the Premier League’s top strikers. Since his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur, he has struggled to shine. After making 36 appearances, he has scored five goals and provided four assists, falling behind Dominik Solanke and even Richarlison in the pecking order. However, head coach Arne Slot could still value his profile, as he is capable of playing out wide and offering tactical versatility in attack.

Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham

Far from being just a goal scorer, Randal Kolo Muani has become a highly versatile player. With his speed and ability to read the game, he is usually a starter for Tottenham Hotspur as a right winger, though he can also play as a center forward. For this reason, he would be an ideal alternative to Ekitike, as he offers the same versatility. However, PSG are reportedly not open to a loan deal, so they would have to pay at least €35 million for his transfer.

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see also Hugo Ekitike’s season-ending injury reportedly accelerates Liverpool plans, adding a striker reinforcement

2026 World Cup offers Randal Kolo Muani a defining moment

Randal Kolo Muani has not been a regular part of Didier Deschamps’ setup with France ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Not being at his best, he has often been overtaken by Hugo Ekitike in the pecking order. With the Reds’ achilles injury, the 27-year-old striker now emerges as the favorite to replace the young forward in the anticipated tournament. As a result, he could be facing a crucial moment in defining his professional career.

In case he is called up with France, Randal would not be a starter, as Kylian Mbappé is the first-choice center forward, while Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, and Maghnes Akliouche dominate the wide areas. However, Kolo Muani could still play an important role off the bench, needing to make the most of every minute, as he did in the 2025 UEFA Nations League. If he manages to shine, he could silence doubts surrounding his potential impact on the team.