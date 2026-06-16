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How tall is Florian Wiegele? Inside the historic height of Austria’s record-breaking goalkeeper

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Wiegele made history in the competition
© Christian Bruna/Getty ImagesWiegele made history in the competition

Florian Wiegele stands at an exceptional 6-foot-9, or 2.06 meters tall, making him the tallest goalkeeper in Austria‘s history. Born on March 21, 2001, the 25-year-old giant became the tallest player in World Cup history.

Wiegele began his club career in the youth ranks of Sturm Graz before moving through lower-tier Austrian sides. His breakthrough performances in Austria caught international attention, leading to a transfer to Czech club Viktoria Plzeň.

Wiegele’s rise caught the eye of Ralf Rangnick, who called him up to represent Austria. While Alexander Schlager and Patrick Pentz may be ahead of him, Wiegele earned a place in the squad.

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The jump to the international stage with Austria

The goalkeeper’s unique physical profile earned him a call-up to the Austria national team. He has made one international appearance for his country in the buildup to major tournament action. That match came in a friendly against Ghana.

Rangnick called up the tall goalkeeper for the final list (Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Rangnick called up the tall goalkeeper for the final list (Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Florian Wiegele began his development in the youth system of SK Sturm Graz before gaining senior match experience with lower-tier Austrian clubs SV Lebring and FC Gleisdorf 09.

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Wiegele broke into the professional ranks with DSV Leoben in the Austrian Second League. His progress earned him a transfer to Czech First League side FC Viktoria Plzeň, including a successful six-month loan spell back in Austria, where he served as the starting goalkeeper for Grazer AK.

Austria’s group

Austria are competing in Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They play their opening match against Jordan on June 16, followed by a game against Argentina on June 22, and conclude the group stage against Algeria on June 27.

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